Scorn Trailer Sets Up Dark Atmospheric Puzzle Game, Watch New Cinematic Trailer Here

Developer Ebb Software has released a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming atmospheric horror puzzle game, Scorn.

The trailer was showcased at the Inside Xbox event today which had plenty of gamers blown away! The trailer is dark and slow, setting up a mysterious world for the player to embark into. If you’re a fan of Ridley Scott and the Alien franchise, this game has a very similar feel to it.

The game is said to have players experience a non-linear story that centers around puzzles. Players will be thrown into a mysterious world with each character and puzzle will be integral to putting the story together; the sucky news is that the game is without an exact release date. Good news is that its going to be coming to Xbox Series X!

Check out the new trailer for Scorn down below:

Game Description:

Scorn is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. Every location contains its own theme, puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world.

There was a ton of great and exciting news that came out from the Inside Xbox event today. We saw Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay, a look into the RPG action Cyberpunk game — The Ascent, and plenty more. If you missed the event, no worries we got you covered; make sure to check out everything announced from Inside Xbox article right here!

Scorn does not have a specific release date, however, it will release the Xbox Series X. Are you excited for the upcoming environmental thriller? Looks pretty cool, right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: YouTube