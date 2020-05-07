New Fast-Paced FPS Bright Memory Infinite Announced at Xbox 20/20 Event

Among a slew of other titles revealed at today’s Xbox 20/20 event, a new fast-paced FPS title called Bright Memory Infinite has been unveiled.

“Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036.”

Bright Memory Infinite is a new fast-paced FPS that takes place in the dark dystopian future of 2036. Players will be tasked with building and combining this soldier’s variety of skills and combo attacks to survive against the agents who are hunting you down.

In addition, a slew of other titles have been revealed and feature the likes of Avalanche Studio’s latest title, Second Extinction, and the very first look at Madden NFL 21.

Xbox Series X launches this holiday season and for those who are picking up the console can anticipate all of the titles showcased at the Xbox 20/20 event to be on the console.

