Scorn: Act 3 Walkthrough | All Puzzle Solutions Guide

The monsters get more aggressive, and the puzzles are only getting harder as we reach the mid-point of Scorn.

Survival gets so much more difficult in Act 3 of Scorn. Using your Jackhammer and the Shotgun, you’ll fight a growing array of difficult enemies. You’re a sluggish, desecrated corpse-man but you’re expected to take on a true gauntlet of acid-spewing enemies. Eventually, you’ll get your crumbling hands on a Shotgun upgrade that makes taking on the toughest enemies much easier. If you’ve got the ammo.

Most of Act 3, you’ll be working mechanisms to move pod-like gondola devices. Moving them down, up, around and across barriers — everything comes to creating a bridge and taking the lift out of this infested facility. If you’re stuck on some of the trickier puzzles, including a pair of annoying light puzzles (that are actually easier than they seem) we’ve got a full walkthrough for Act 3 below.

More Scorn guides:

Act 1 Walkthrough | Act 2 Walkthrough | Moving Faster, Healing & Shotgun

Act 3 Walkthrough

At the start of Act 3, we exit the elevator and have three directions to explore. The left path is blocked by a locked door.

Unlocking The Level 2 Door : Left : Locked door. We won’t be able to open this until upgrading the door unlocking device. Right : Leads to a view of a huge atrium. Side-passage has a [Door Unlocker Upgrade] — go here to upgrade your [Door Unlocker] device. We now can unlock Level 2 doors. Left : Go back to the locked door and unlock it.

:

The Level 2 door is now open, leading downward toward more fleshy growths. Down below, use the switch to turn the fan blades, leading to a second switch. Use this switch to unblock a path on the upper floor — back where we started.

Enemy Encounter: Our first enemy will appear after using the second fan blade switch. This fleshy four-legged animal attacks by biting you up-close or spitting acid. Strafe to avoid the spit and stay away from it. Use your Jackhammer to kill it. It takes about 5-6 hits to bring down, so you’ll need to dodge while you wait for the hammer to recharge.

A second enemy appears as you leave. This spitter primarily attacks at long-range and will correct its shots by predicting where you’re moving — fake it out by moving left / right, then stopping. Switch directions, get close, and hit it with your Jackhammer.

IMPORTANT: Leaving the second Jackhammer switch, use the first switch again. This is where the spitter enemy appears. Use this switch to close the area below and re-open the passage on the open floor.

Backtrack to the [Door Unlocker Upgrade] station — the passage is now unblocked. This leads to a huge atrium. Use the two-handed switch to move the gondola into position and stand inside it to ride to your next destination. You’ll ride to the opposite end of the huge chamber.

On the other side, use the crane control to remove the trapped gondola, clearing out the blockage of fleshy, goopy growths. This leads to another ramp leading down guarded by a four-legged enemy. The enemy is extremely difficult to dodge in the passage. Either run by it or lure it out of the hallway to fight.

Down below, you’ll encounter a large crane with controls! Let’s solve the first major puzzle of this section.

Freeing The Gondola From The Growth:

There a large crane claw on a boat-shaped platform in the lower levels. This machine has two controls — one controls the crane, and one controls the lift. You can raise / lower the lift to reach the atrium area where we started earlier.

We can’t use the crane yet. Instead, travel left from the controls to another chamber with a huge claw in the center. There’s a control panel on the left, but we can ignore it for now.

NOTE: Travel right from the crane / lift controls. There’s a Healing Station here.

From the claw room, travel down to a Gondola Pod that’s trapped in fleshy growth. Leave it and travel up to a control room. Use the switch to pull the Gondola Pod out of the growth, raising it up. An enemy will appear to your left. Take care of it and travel up — you’ll find a healing station ahead.

You’ll need it. The next room has a spitter on the left and a large creature straight ahead. Defeat the spitter first — it only takes two hits. You have to kill them, because the exit hallway spawns a second four-legged creature in your path. Retreat back down the hallway to fight it in the larger room.

Down the hallway, you’ll encounter another new enemy. The ceiling tentacle spits acid — run by it. Up the ramp, you’ll encounter another chicken spitter. Take it out with two hits from your Jackhammer.

Ahead, you’ll reach the last two-handed switch that raises the Gondola. Two four-legged creatures will spawn, so be prepared to fight. Retreat to the larger room to fight them — I attacked the left one as it spawned, backtracked, took it out, then defeated the second in the room before the switch.

Lowering The Gondola Pod | First Control Rod

We’re now at the top of the Claw Arm room. Cross to the opposite side and use the control switch to get the lift moving. It will move up and down automatically. Use the Gondola to cross over to the opposite side of the top floor of the room.

Getting Weapon 2: On the opposite side of the room, you’ll find your first ranged weapon. This is Weapon 2 — we’ll call it the Shotgun. You’ll also find a station to upgrade your healing heart to contain ammo.

Multiple enemies will spawn after collecting the Shotgun upgrade. Make sure to reload the Shotgun [X / Square]! The Shotgun makes taking out the three ambushing enemies so much easier. Defeat the chicken spitters first. They’re tricky to dodge and only take two hits each to bring down. Use the walls for cover.

Defeat the enemies, and progress to the Light Lock Puzzle.

How To Solve The Light Lock Puzzle : To solve this puzzle, you need to light up all four lights. To do that, you must correctly align the circles. The notch must face another light. You can align the notches independently of the direction of the connectors. To do that, move the middle connector to touch the upper left / right lights. When locked in place, move the notch so it is aligned with the connector. Then move the center connector / light down. Once it connects to the bottom, both lights should activate. Finally, we need to activate the upper two lights. This is the easy part. Turn them until the notch is aligned and the connector bridges the gap.

: To solve this puzzle, you need to light up all four lights. To do that, you must correctly align the circles. The notch must face another light.

Use the switch after completing the puzzle to gain a [Control Rod]. Take the [Control Rod] to the lift controls we used earlier in the room.

Lowering The Gondola Pod | Second Control Rod

Return to the lift controls — the one with three slots — and insert the second control rod. This unlocks the floor one level lower. Ride the lift down to explore it.

Below, three enemies will spawn. If you take the lift back up, the enemies will despawn. Ahead, you’ll find a second puzzle and a healing station. Grab the healing charges, and let’s solve the second light lock puzzle.

How To Solve The Second Light Lock Puzzle : This puzzle is similar to the previous puzzle but has three interlocked rings at the top instead of two. This one is tricky. You need to align the connectors and notches to the top and bottom lights. This is especially hard if you connect multiple lights, turning more than one (or even three) at the sime time. Like before, you can turn the left and right ring independently of anything else. Disconnect the connectors on the left / right by moving the top / bottom connector. Connect them to each other and the left / right ring lights can move on their own without affecting any of the other lights.

: This puzzle is similar to the previous puzzle but has three interlocked rings at the top instead of two.

To solve the puzzle, connect the top light to the left / right, and align the notch so it is perfectly aligned with the connector. Do the same for the bottom light. The wide notch (that rises up slightly when correctly aligned) must be aligned with the connector on the bottom and top light ring. Once you have both aligned, connect them together. Then select the left / right ring and turn until they’re correctly aligned. Now turn the top light so the connector is connected to the top of the machine. Do the same for the bottom, connecting to the bottom of the machine. When all six lights are on, you’ve solved the puzzle.



Collect the third Control Rod and let’s be on our way.

Completing The Crane Platform Puzzle | Grabbing The Pod

Insert the final Control Rod to unlock the bottom floor of the Gondola Claw Chamber. We’re almost at the end now. Ride to the bottom floor, depositing you back into the Claw Chamber. We can now finally complete the puzzle with the crane platform we found much earlier in the stage.

Moving The Gondola Pod : Use the two-handed switch to pull the Gondola Lift off the track and into the claw hand. Return to the Crane Platform. Use the crane to grab the Gondola Pod to the left of the platform. Use the two-handed switch to raise the platform, then use the crane controls to move the pod to the right side. Use the crane (facing right) to place the Gondola Pod into the hands on the claw. Finally, exit the lift platform and use the two-handed crane control to your right, at the newly placed Gondola Pod.

:

The pod is in place. Return to the platform and step inside. We’re finally leaving this dump. Don’t miss the Ammo Station on the path to your right — before reaching the ramp leading down filled with red growth.

Continue down as the growth gets stronger. Swap to the Jackhammer to use the switch at the room with the fence to the right. This readjusts the fences on tracks — there’s nothing left, just start going right from here.

Navigate the passage and you’ll encounter a Bull Creature — a powerful charging enemy. Use your Shotgun to quickly defeat it. Ahead, you’ll reach another Jackhammer switch to revolve the fences on tracks.

Level 3 Door: Take the lift up past the second Jackhammer switch to find a locked Level 3 door. On the upper-level walkway, you’ll find a third Jackhammer switch. Use it to clear the path below. Ride the elevator back down, enter the new path and reach a fourth Jackhammer switch that revolves the fences.

Using the fourth switch will lead to the [Door Unlocker Upgrade] station. You’ll now be able to unlock Level 3 doors. You know what to do — return to the lift. Using the Jackhammer switch again, you’ll also encounter a second bull enemy. If you’re low on ammo, just use the circular chamber to run away.

NOTE: There’s also an Ammo Station in the same room as the Door Unlocker Upgrade. Don’t miss those shotgun shells!

Leave through the Level 3 door, and don’t miss the Healing Station. Step into the lift to be taken to a spooky precipice — you can go forward, or right. Only follow one path or you’ll have to waste ammo on double the monsters. They both lead to an encounter with a bull. If you have the ammo, take it down or run past it and use the exit