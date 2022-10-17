Scorn: Act 5 Walkthrough | All Puzzle Solutions Guide

We’re at the end of our journey in Scorn. Where are we going? What are we doing? That’s for you to decide, because the last chapter is one of the most elaborate in the game — it isn’t long, but it is filled with some of the strangest stuff yet. New enemies, weapons, and puzzle mechanics bombard you in the alien temple. Be prepared for a grueling fight and a painful series of disgusting challenges. We’ll show you exactly how to reach the finish line.

Act 5 Walkthrough

The train stops outside a massive temple — the same temple you saw in your dreams at the start of the game. Enter the main gate, and in the massive entrance hall, go down the steps on the left side. Every other direction is a dead end.

Go downstairs and enter the strange operating theater. One of the bodies has a Red Vial — collect the Red Vial. Enter the narrow hallway and use the Red Vial on the gate to open it.

Solving The Weird Mechanical Body Puzzle: Through the gate, enter a room with cages. Use the Healing Station and Ammo Station to your right and take note of the glowing objects on the pedestal. Grab one of the Pods and place it in the empty stomach of the strange mechanical body on the opposite side of the room. It isn’t clear exactly what this does, but we’re doing it anyway.

Once you place the pod, swap to the Jackhammer and smash it. Hit it twice and collect the thing inside. Backtrack to the terminal we used the Red Vial on and place the creature inside. We now have a Full Red Vial.

Return to the Operating Theater and place the Red Vial back where we found it. This does… something? But it also reveals a second Red Vial Input Device. We’ll need more red liquid.

Fighting The Mechanical Men | Defeating The Launcher Enemies

Backtrack to the Red Pod room (with the Healing and Ammo Stations), placing the Vial into the terminal to open the gate, and grab the second Red Pod. Place it in the mechanical body. It fights back.

Mechanical Enemy: The humanoid creature comes to life after placing the Red Pod in the empty stomach cavity. It has a ranged explosive grenade weapon. The explosion will harm you, and if you're hit directly by the projectile, you'll also take one section of damage. It can also employ a powerful punch attack if you stand directly in its path. To damage the machine, shoot it and it will kneel, revealing red flesh sacs on the left and right sides of its body. Quickly shoot them or swap to a different weapon so you can deal damage. He doesn't stay stunned for long. To save ammo, wait for him to reload. After 9 shots, he'll bend down and reload, briefly exposing his weak points.

: The humanoid creature comes to life after placing the Red Pod in the empty stomach cavity. It has a ranged explosive grenade weapon. The explosion will harm you, and if you’re hit directly by the projectile, you’ll also take one section of damage. It can also employ a powerful punch attack if you stand directly in its path.

Destroy both weak points and the creature will stop moving. Now you can collect Weapon 4. Or you can try — it comes back to life.

Mechanical Enemy: Round 2 — Back up, it will stagger quickly after you, firing one grenade at a time. To harm it, swap to the Jackhammer and use it on the belly area. One hit will expose the Red Core. Hit the core! After one hit, it'll get back up and resume attacking. The easiest time to attack is when it stops to reload. Keep moving and heal if you need to. For the final hit, wait for it to approach and punch you. The core will briefly reveal itself. Hit it with your Jackhammer to finally end the battle.

— Back up, it will stagger quickly after you, firing one grenade at a time. To harm it, swap to the Jackhammer and use it on the belly area. One hit will expose the Red Core. Hit the core!

Getting Weapon 4: The final weapon is the Grenade Launcher. Acquire it by defeating the mechanical humanoid in the chamber with the red pods. Destroy both red sacs and you’ll be able to take the Launcher off its arm.

Collect the Launcher, then grab the Creature. Take it back to the juicer to fill half your Red Vial. That’s only half — we need more fluid. Return to the boss arena and you’ll see that your Launcher is now stuck to your arm. You can’t swap weapons anymore.

How To Get The Red Pod: There’s a final Red Pod behind the gate. To get it, stand on the platform near the gate — a wall will lower nearby. Shoot a grenade into the vent and the gate will slide open.

Grab the third Red Pod and place it in yet another mechanical body. This one also comes to life, but you’ll only have your Launcher to fight.

Launcher Only Mechanical Enemy: This time, we have to fight the mechanoid thing with just the Grenade Launcher. You'll quickly run out of ammo. To get more ammo, check the open backpack of the dead mechanical creature we defeated earlier. There's unlimited ammo clips inside. Make sure to collect only when its reloading or you'll get blasted. To destroy it, wait for it to reload. The backpack will open on its back. Shoot a grenade inside to destroy the creature for good. One good shot is all it takes.

: This time, we have to fight the mechanoid thing with just the Grenade Launcher. You’ll quickly run out of ammo.

Reload, then grab the Small Creature. Take it to the juicer, and completely fill your Red Vial. Leave, and the growth on your body will get even worse.

Dealing With The Growth | Freeing Your Hand

Go to the small room on the other side of the spiral staircase, past the Operating Theater. We can’t use the Red Vial until we fix your hand. Stand on the pressure plate near the entrance to lower a vent grate and shoot a grenade inside. This will lower the gate in the room.

Go through the open gate and you’ll find a Level 4 door and a strange device — this device removes the growth from your arm for a brief period. You’ll have just enough time to use the Door Unlocker and get through the Level 4 door.

Ahead, step on the pressure plate to start moving the racks with bodies. Carefully time your shot to shoot a grenade into the vent on the far side past the fence. There’s extra ammo to your right.

The reveals a [Door Unlocker Upgrade] station. You’ll need to clear your hand again then sprint back to use it. Don’t miss the Healing Station — the machines here will eventually kill you if you don’t heal first.

Rush to the upgrade station to open Level 5 doors. There’s a Level 5 door back in the previous room — past the first gate we lowered. Use the arm-spiker station near that previous vent, then sprint to the Level 5 door to open it before the gunk regrows.

Through the door, you’ll find a strange Medical Device with a claw. You need a clean arm to activate it — sprint to it, use it, and enjoy a gruesome show.

Surgery Machine Puzzle: Sprinting to the medical device, you'll find a personal surgery device! The parasite inside you has burst free and you won't last long. To remove the parasite, use the claw on the creature's head.

: Sprinting to the medical device, you’ll find a personal surgery device! The parasite inside you has burst free and you won’t last long.

With the monster removed, collect the Red Vial. We can’t go back the way we came — leave the surgery room and take a right. Use the control terminal to revolve the gate leading outside the temple.

Outside the temple, stumble back to the main entrance and up the ramps. Take the stairs down to your left to return to the Operating Theater where you can insert the Red Vial.

The Final Steps

Inserting the Red Vial raises the platform, leading to an impressive temple tableau of bodies and viscera. There’s a door control terminal that won’t keep the exit door open for long. We need another solution.

Riding the lift up, turn around to find a strange machine. Interact to attach yourself to it — in yet another disgusting display, you’ll be attached to a bizarre network of minds, switching your perception and swapping bodies. We can now control two bodies and swap between them.

Getting Through The Door: Use the door control terminal to partially open the door under the giant image of skinned bodies. Give yourself a Wrist Spike with the station to the right, then you can use the terminal. After using the terminal, swap bodies [X / Square] and stand on the pressure plate. With the second body, go and collect yourself from the medical machine. You'll carry yourself! Go to the pressure pad and stand on it to fully open the door.

: Use the door control terminal to partially open the door under the giant image of skinned bodies. Give yourself a Wrist Spike with the station to the right, then you can use the terminal.

With the door open, go through while carrying yourself. Walk toward the light in the distance to end your journey. You’ll become… something.