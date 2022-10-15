Scorn: Act 2 Walkthrough | All Puzzle Solutions Guide

Scorn lets you loose in a world where you absolutely don’t belong. Disquieting machinery mangles human-like creatures and disfigures your lost, frail figure so regularly, you’ll have no idea what’s good and what’s bad. As odd as the puzzles are, there is some logic to them — and if you’re really paying attention, you might even understand what the heck you’re trying to get done. That’s absolutely true of Scorn Act 2.

In Act 2, your nameless figure is lost outside the starting facility and forced to backtrack through a completely derelict section. The grounds are littered with flesh protrusions, dusty corpses, and a particularly menacing creature. By the end of Act 2, you’ll even begin to unlock some standard FPS gameplay tropes — a weapon and a healing station. Yes, you have health in this game.

Below we’ll walk you through all of Act 2. The puzzles are getting trickier even if the progression is (mostly) more linear here. We’ll see if that lasts as we continue on into Act 3.

Your day is about to get worse. Waking up in an organic pod, you’ll free yourself from the hardened goo-shell and rip a pulsating tentacle out of your chest. The next moments are quiet — follow the path through the barren terrain. Eventually you’ll encounter a massive structure and an entrance.

Progress upwards and deeper into the derelict facility. This place is truly abandoned — and overrun with spike-tailed creatures. There are enemies here, so stay on your toes. Keep going until you reach a locked door.

Getting The Cylinder Device : At the locked door (like the ones we encountered in Act 1) there’s a dead body on the opposite wall. Interact with the dead body to get a Cylinder Device. NOTE : The first cylinder key puzzle is located right here. If you miss it, you’ll easily find it later — we’ve included this (very simple) puzzle as the third of the cylinder puzzles.

: At the locked door (like the ones we encountered in Act 1) there’s a dead body on the opposite wall. Interact with the dead body to get a Cylinder Device.

Backtrack down the hallway to a nearby room with glowing red eggs. Use the cylinder on the machine to the right of the “shell” we can’t interact with yet. The cylinder is a key and unlocks the gate.

Go through the gate and use the switch to lower the lift. Ride the lift up and enter the “heart” through the narrow passage. You’ll find a switch at the end.

The Three Tunnels : At the switch, you can select one of three tunnels. By selecting a tunnel, the passage will stretch and connect, allowing you to access each path. You can only access one path at a time. Let’s start with the Left Tunnel. That’s the left-most tunnel from our starting position. There are three accessible tunnels. The left tunnel, the middle tunnel, and the right tunnel. The right tunnel is blocked and can’t be accessed yet.

: At the switch, you can select one of three tunnels. By selecting a tunnel, the passage will stretch and connect, allowing you to access each path. You can only access one path at a time.

Following The Left Tunnel:

Through the left path, we’ll encounter another key device. Use the key to begin a strange puzzle with spinning cylinders.

How To Solve The Cylinder Key Puzzle : After inserting the key, the outer ring will begin to spin. We need to move the “catcher” to one of four position, and use it to lock the spinning ring in place. Outer Ring : Stops at the lower-left slot after several cycles. Middle Ring : Stops at the upper-right slot. Inner Ring : Stops at the upper-left slot.

: After inserting the key, the outer ring will begin to spin. We need to move the “catcher” to one of four position, and use it to lock the spinning ring in place.

Lock all slots and then align them north (up). Interact to complete the puzzle.

It isn’t clear what this machine actually does, but it appears to upgrade our key. There’s nothing left to do here, so let’s go to the Middle Tunnel.

Following The Middle Tunnel:

Along the middle path, we’ll encounter a giant spinning fan. Walk past it and up the ramps to encounter another wild animal — follow it into the vent and up to a sunlit nursery. There’s a hallway that leads to three tentacle conduits. Pull all three to stop the spinning fan.

As you leave, a creature will attack and latch itself onto you. It’s carrying another Jackhammer weapon, so this is actually useful! Hopefully.

Go through the disabled fan blades. The path leads to a second key puzzle. We solve it exactly like the first puzzle.

Solve The Second Cylinder Key Puzzle: Same as before. Stop the rings with the catcher. Catch all three then align north to complete the mechanism. Completing this adds another ring to our key.

Use the lift to ride back down to a device that uses your Jackhammer weapon to open a gate. Before the Jackhammer, there’s also a [Spike-Wrist] installer. Don’t miss it! We’re not just outside the locked door again — where we originall found the cylinder key.

Solve The Third Cylinder Key Puzzle: If you missed it the first time, there’s a cylinder device we can interact with. It is located directly above the dead body holding the Cylinder Key, opposite the locked door.

We now have three out of four key cylinders. Return to the tunnel junction and re-enter the Left Tunnel. We now have the [Spike-Wrist] and can interact with the machinery in the control room.

Back On The Left Tunnel:

Opposite the Cylinder Key Puzzle, you can enter a control room with a dead body. Move the body and use your new [Spike-Wrist] to work the machinery. Move the spine-like connector to the tunnel that’s blocked with dead bodies. Interact to apply acid and melt through the dead bodies. This is previously the right-most tunnel, from the starting position. Now we can enter this pathway.

Following the Right Tunnel (Unblocked):

The tunnel packed with dead bodies is now unblocked. Go inside to find the final cylinder puzzle.

Solve The Fourth Cylinder Key Puzzle : Unlock the other puzzles, this one is half obscured. You’ll need to guess which spot each ring stops. Or check the answers below. Outer Ring : Upper-Right Middle Ring : Lower-Right Inner Ring : Lower-Left

: Unlock the other puzzles, this one is half obscured. You’ll need to guess which spot each ring stops. Or check the answers below.

Return to the room with the red plant buds and use the Cylinder Key to lower all four buds, causing a terminal to raise up. With all four lowered, it won’t reset.

The Cylinder Lock with slide to a control panel to the left. You’ll have to solve a tricky puzzle to match all the white lights with the red spots.

How To Solve The Cylinder Light Puzzle : For this puzzle, we need to move each white ring to a red light. We need to match all four lights. Each ring can only progress if aligned correctly. Here’s a step-by-step solution. We’ll assign each ring with a number. The rings are 1 through 4 (left-to-right). Move Ring 1 to the lower path. Enter by moving left once. Move Ring 2 to the upper path. Move up four times, left once. Move Ring 3 to the lower path. Move down four, left once. Move Ring 4 to middle path. Move up twice, left once. Rings 2-4 are now in correct positions. Move up twice to solve the puzzle.

: For this puzzle, we need to move each white ring to a red light. We need to match all four lights. Each ring can only progress if aligned correctly. Here’s a step-by-step solution.

NOTE: You can reset the positions of all four rings by moving them all the way down to the top / bottom of their movement range.

Solving the puzzle rewards, you with a [Locked Door Decoder]. We can now “hack” locked doors to open them. Return to the locked door nearby and interact to open it. Follow the path, open the second locked door and take the elevator down.

Exiting the elevator, that creature that’s attached to you (remember that?) will attack. To heal yourself, interact with the strange device nearby to refill the “Heart” device with several healing charges.

Use the third locked door, and you’ll arrive back where we started in Act 1. Backtrack to the very first room where we woke up at the start of the game — remember, there was a locked door there too. Unlock the door, take the elevator down, and say hello to an entirely new area. We’ve just completed another section of the story.