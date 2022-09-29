Scorn Release Date Moved Forward A Week

In a year that’s so far been chock full of delays and cancellations, there’s some good news on the horizon at last. It’s just been revealed that the body-horror gorefest Scorn will be getting its release date brought forward by a week. The truly grotesque-looking atmospheric horror adventure was scheduled to launch on October 21. Now, developers Ebb Software and publisher Kepler Interactive have announced that the game will be heading to console and PC a week earlier, releasing instead on October 14.

It seems that the development team behind Scorn genuinely cannot wait to unleash the nightmarish title onto the gaming community. Alongside the reveal of the new release date comes another teaser trailer, suitably titled “you’ve waited long enough.” This kind of makes sense, as there are plenty of people in the gaming community who can’t wait to dive into the hideous yet fascinating world Scorn has created. You can check the release date change teaser video out right here if you fancy a reminder of the gruesome aesthetic that’s headed our way in a couple of weeks’ time in Scorn.

For those who may have missed previous coverage of the title, Scorn will take players to a truly freakish and isolated realm inspired by H.R. Giger. An interconnected bio-labyrinth awaits exploration as players must work their way through a variety of grim and gruesome puzzles to progress through the potentially nauseating levels of the game. In a recent AMA on Reddit, the developers at Ebb Software revealed that despite the game’s stomach-twisting visuals, players shouldn’t worry too much about prolonged exposure to gore. The main campaign in Scorn is actually fairly short compared to many of today’s games, clocking in at around six to eight hours, depending on the kind of playstyle used.

It seems that Ebb Software really meant it when they said there was “not even the slightest possibility” of the game being pushed back during the AMA, as in fact, eager players will be able to get their hands into all that blood and guts earlier than expected. The game looks set to put the term “survival horror” in an entirely new light and will challenge even those with the strongest of constitutions to make it through each challenging area of the maze with the hideous bio-mechanical tools they’ll discover along the way. Basically, if you were looking for an early treat this Halloween, then Scorn will certainly hit your spooky spot in all the grossest ways possible. Enjoy.

Scorn will be available on Xbox Series X/S and will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, which will now be October 14. It’s also set to release on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and GoG.

