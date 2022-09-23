Scorn Game Length Revealed And It’s Quite Surprising

The upcoming atmospheric horror game Scorn has so far held absolutely nothing back on the gore front as the hype cranks up ahead of its release. The game just revealed its latest stomach-churning gameplay trailer only a couple of days ago. Now, the team at Ebb Software has unveiled some of the nitty-gritty details about the game, including its expected playtime length.

During a recent AMA session on Reddit, Ebb Software answered more than a few fan questions about the upcoming horror title. Chief amongst these were questions about a possible delay to the game’s release, which thankfully doesn’t seem to be on the cards. When asked if Scorn was in danger of being pushed back, the developers replied “not even the slightest possibility!” This will come as a relief to those looking forward to the gruesome Lovecraft-meets-Giger adventure, which is currently planned for an October 21 release.

However, one of the more surprising reveals was that of the game’s estimated playtime. According to the team at Ebb Software, Scorn won’t take anywhere near as long as some players may have been expecting to complete. The “dark and twisted universe” will certainly pose a challenge for those who may be squeamish about body horror, but thankfully it’ll be a short-lived ordeal. The game will take somewhere between six and eight hours to see through, depending on the type of style of play used. The devs also confirm that the game will feature a lot of puzzle-based mechanics, which, when solved, will help players on their journey through the brutal hellscape of Scorn‘s world.

While a playtime of this length may be viewed as comparatively short compared to many games on the market, it may not actually be a drawback for a game of this style. Scorn leans heavily into some haunting and visceral horror visuals, and too much of that in one sitting can’t be easy on the nerves, no matter how hardened a gamer you might be. Quantity doesn’t always equate to quality either, it’s important to remember. The footage we’ve seen so far from Scorn shows some incredible if grotesque, attention to detail which has obviously worked fantastically to create such an unforgiving world setting. In all fairness, less is probably more when it comes to a game like Scorn.

Another notable takeaway from the Reddit AMA was the question of post-launch content or potential DLC. While Ebb Software’s response of “still too early for these topics. Let’s all enjoy the horrifying experience of Scorn” didn’t exactly answer the question, it didn’t shut it down either. We’ll just have to wait and see how the game is received next month to revisit the issue of additional content.

Scorn is set to release on October 21. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Source