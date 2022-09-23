Genshin Impact: Ganyu Ascension Guide

Find out what Ascension Materials Ganyu uses and where to find them in Genshin Impact.

If you’re going to pull for any 5 Star character in Genshin Impact, you should pull for Ganyu. With her naturally high Crit DMG stat and a spread effect on her Charged Attack, she makes any and every battle so much easier. And yes, this includes the Sumeru enemies.

Even though Cryo doesn’t react with Dendro, Ganyu will still do big, light blue numbers to opponents. If you’re struggling with Sumeru and you become a Ganyu haver, get her up to Level 90 as soon as possible. Adding her to a Bloom Reaction team will make the most of her Cryo application. You’ll be able to Freeze enemies while applying Bloom. The same logic applies to Hyperbloom Reaction teams. The amount of numbers on your screen may be overwhelming, but they will be big.

Ganyu needs the Nectar series of common enemy drops for Ascension. All Whopperflowers drop some form of Nectar and can be found anywhere in Teyvat. Also, Whopperflowers will commonly disguise themselves as Mint or Sweet Flowers. Instead of showing a picture of the item, you’ll see a speech bubble with an ellipsis.

Ganyu’s common boss drop is the Hoarfrost Core, dropped by the Cryo Regisvine. The Cryo Regisvine can be found near the Falcon Coast in Mondstadt. Also, you’ll need to collect Shivada Jade. But don’t worry, the Cryo Regisvine has a high chance of dropping Shivada Jade!

Finally, Ganyu’s Liyue specialty is the Qingxin. Since The Chasm became available, farming Qingxin became much easier. You can find Qingxin at the top of the cliffs of the Chasm Surface and Huaguang Stone Forest.

You can also grow Qingxin in the Serenitea Pot using the Luxuriant Glebe field. Tubby sells Qingxin seeds in the Creatures of the Realm tab of the Realm Depot. Or, you can collect seeds by using the Seed Dispensary gadget. Finally, you can buy up to 10 Qingxin every two days from Bubu Pharmacy. This will cost you 6,000 Mora.

Materials by Ascension Level

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Shivada Jade Sliver

3 Whopperflower Nectar

3 Qingxin

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Shivada Jade Fragments

2 Hoarfrost Core

10 Qingxin

15 Whopperflower Nectar

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Shivada Jade Fragments

4 Hoarfrost Core

20 Qingxin

12 Shimmering Nectar

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Shivada Jade Chunks

8 Hoarfrost Core

30 Qingxin

18 Shimmering Nectar

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Shivada Jade Chunks

12 Hoarfrost Core

45 Qingxin

12 Energy Nectar

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

20 Hoarfrost Core

60 Qingxin

24 Energy Nectar

120,000 Mora