Vampire Survivors: How to Find the Secret Character in Minor Patch 0.11.3

As Vampire Survivors continues its slow march towards the imminent version 1.0, it continues to offer micro-patches that finish off the game’s collections of weapons, characters, Arcana cards, and most importantly, secrets.

Here’s how to find a crazy new/old survivor in VS version 0.11.3.

Not Missing Anymore: How to Find MissingN in Vampire Survivors 0.11.3

At first glance, there isn’t a lot in patch 0.11.3, especially by comparison to the last patch. There’s one new achievement, for reaching level 99 with Poe, which rewards the final Arcana, Blood Astronomia (see below).

Poe is an easy character to unlock – fully upgrade the Garlic weapon – and while he’s not the strongest survivor in the game due to his low starting health, hitting level 99 with him shouldn’t pose you any real issues.

If you unlocked the Secrets menu a few patches ago, you’ll also spot a new listing in its menu: “With the most adverse fate in Green Acres, run off the edge of the world.” As usual, this is vague enough to be virtually useless, but it ought to give you some idea how to start.

To get this secret to appear, you must have found the Yellow Sign relic in the Moongolow stage; you need to buy the max rank of Curse in the in-game Power-Up menu; and you have to enter the Green Acres challenge stage with both Hyper and Hurry Modes.

It’s a good idea to pick a character with a decent starting movement speed – Krochi, Cosmo, or Christine all start with a nice bonus to this stat; if you’ve gotten Big Trouser, he’s also great here – and a build that lets you move around without constantly running into enemies. Something like Garlic/Holy Bible with high Speed/Amount is helpful here.

Once you’re in Green Acres and you’ve got a few levels under your belt, take off southwest as quickly as you can. You want to get to a point where the marker indicating the position of the Gold Ring is pointing straight east from your current position.

If you’ve met every necessary condition, the screen will eventually “glitch out” in a very ’80s sort of way.

Afterward, you’ll be in a new stage, sort of, with a new tileset, which mixes together a little of every other stage in the game.

You’ll also get jumped by a tough new enemy, a sort of angelic eyeball, which can take some real punishment to bring down.

Once you kill enough of the angelic eyeballs, you’ll be returned to Green Acres, and the stage will continue as normal.

The next time you’re in your character selection screen, you’ll be able to purchase MissingN. It will cost a lot – in my nearly maxed-out game, the MissingN unlock went for 313330 gold – so you may have to do some farming before you can afford it.

Heaven or Hell

Before patch 0.11.3, the only way to get MissingN was to hack your save file, as befits the Pokemon Red and Blue not-monster that it’s named after. It begins with either the Axe or Death Spiral, chosen randomly.

Beyond that, MissingN’s starting stats are all heavily randomized, to the point where it can actually break parts of the game. You can end up with endgame levels of any given stat, or receive negative amounts of it, to the point where your run becomes heavily handicapped if not impossible.

Specifically, it’s possible for MissingN to start the level with a maximum health in the negatives, which means it’s invincible; you can have a MoveSpeed below -100%, which inverts your movement controls; or your Curse may end up so low that no enemies spawn at all. MissingN is basically not meant to exist, and its stats reflect that.

-110% Cooldown with -181% MoveSpeed: my controls are reversed, but there are axes absolutely everywhere.

Blood Will Tell

Blood Astronomia is another one of the late-game Arcana in VS that doesn’t feel like it enables a bonus so much as it opens up a new sort of play style.

With Blood Astronomia equipped, several weapons that ordinarily don’t scale with your Amount stat now do, by virtue of automatically generating different kinds of damage zones when they activate. This includes the Garlic, Pentagram, Laurel, Clock Lancet, Song of Mana, and their respective evolutions.

The Laurel, for example, now triggers a timed explosion whenever its shield regenerates.

A third quiet addition to the game with 0.11.3 is an evolved Candybox, the Super Candybox II Turbo. At time of writing, it seems to be unlocked at the same time as the basic Candybox.

When it appears, the SC2T allows you to pick from a list of the evolved weapons in the game, which at time of writing does not include the Sole Solution, Crimson Shroud, or Infinite Corridor.

Whatever you pick will automatically replace its predecessor if it’s in your inventory; for example, if you get the Death Spiral from a SC2T when you already have an Axe, it will replace the Axe.