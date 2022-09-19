Xbox Mini Fridge… Mini Incoming?

For much of the world, the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge has been something you could buy for over a year, while in other regions the drink cooler has yet to launch. Australia is one of those regions that are still awaiting the launch of the appliance, but it seems it might also be the region that has let slip the presence of an even mini-er mini fridge, if retailer JB Hi-Fi is anything to go by.

Quietly emerging on the retailer’s online store late last week was a listing for a new model of the Xbox Mini Fridge, one that is less than half the size of the already tiny appliance. The original mini fridge, a 10L device now dwarfs its younger and smaller sibling which stands a measly 37cm tall x 18.5cm wide x 18.5cm deep, and has a capacity of 4.5L. Below are all the key facts and figures for the new unit:

“Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge Thermoelectric Cooler

If you thought gaming was cool before, take it to the next level with this Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge 4.5L that provides your gaming area the only thing it’s missing – drinks and snacks without ever hitting pause. This thermoelectric cooler that’s a scale replica of your favorite Microsoft console holds 8 cans and has space left in the door for some cold pizza rolls. And because this mini fridge uses either AC or DC power, you can bring it with you when you hit the road on your way to crush another team of players in a tournament.

Key Features

• 4.5 Liter thermoelectric cooler for home, vehicle, or RV use

• Perfect for keeping chilled snacks and drinks close at hand while you game

• Top of fridge and Xbox logo light up

• Holds up to 6 to 8 soda (12 or 16 oz.) cans + 1 snack shelf inside the door

• Plugs into either standard wall outlet or 12V automobile jack and cools to 36°F below ambient temperature

• Also has a 5V 2.1A USB port for charging your phone or backup controller

• Includes cooler, 120V power cord with polarized plug, shelf, 12V cable (auto power), 1 door shelf, and instructions

• Exterior measures 37cm tall x 18.5cm wide x 18.5cm deep”

Interestingly, despite having yet to have been announced formally, the unit is listed on the retailer’s website to launch on September 30, 2022, the same date that the full-sized 10L mini fridge is due to finally launch in the country. There has been no formal announcement of the unit in other regions yet, though with this one due to arrive imminently, you can imagine that the appliance will be announced for other regions in the near future.

