Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock Everything in Patch 0.11.0

It’s been a crazy couple of months for fans of Vampire Survivors on Steam Early Access. As it moves into the last content drops before its 1.0 patch, it’s pulled out some real surprises, including codes, new hidden characters, challenge stages, and now, the single most powerful survivor that may ever be in the game.

Seriously, it’s hard to imagine the dials getting turned up any higher than this.

Here’s how to unlock the secrets in Patch 0.11.0 of Vampire Survivors and add the comically overpowered Queen Sigma to your team.

Take a Victory Lap with Queen Sigma in Vampire Survivor

There are three new achievements in Vampire Survivor‘s 0.11.0 patch, also known as “The All-in-One.”

The easiest of the three is to get to level 99 on any stage with Suor Clerici. She’s unlocked by regaining a total of 1000 HP by any means, which means she may just show up in your collection without preamble. While Clerici has an odd starting gimmick – she begins with +400% Area, which diminishes with every level she gets until it’s gone entirely at level 5 – she begins with the Santa Water weapon and has no particular drawbacks. You shouldn’t have any problem getting her to 99.

Completing this achievement unlocks a new Arcana for your collection, called Divine Bloodline. It provides several different effects:

The Cross, King Bible, Santa Water, Lightning Ring, Song of Mana, Vento Sacro, and the new Victory Sword (see below) all gain bonus damage for every point of Armor your character has.

Your weapons inflict more damage based on how much health your current character has lost.

When you take a hit from a melee attack, the enemy receives significant retaliatory damage that scales with your Armor value.

If you score a kill with that retaliatory damage, your character instantly receives a +0.5 bonus to their maximum HP that remains until the end of the run.

Most of the survivors in VS have 0 baseline points of Armor without picking up the passive item of the same name. The exceptions are Antonio (1), Queen Sigma (3; see below), Leda (5), Divano (+1 armor per 5 levels, to a max of +5 at level 25), and Toastie, who gets a game-breaking amount of armor if you can hit level 200.

Divine Bloodline on a character with any Armor at all lets you put together a “porcupine” build, where you can stack defensive passives to kill anything that’s dumb enough to touch you. While other Arcana like Saraband of Healing and Heart of Fire can screw up the plan by healing you back up, it does put some value on previously-lackluster passives like Hollow Heart and Pummarola.

On stages like Inlaid Library that begin with giant zerg rushes of weak monsters, you can build up an insane amount of HP right away by face-tanking a couple of waves with Divine Bloodline. That in turn lets you rock around at low health by taking a bunch of hits from minibosses on purpose, which can empower your weapons to new heights. It can get particularly ridiculous in conjunction with Silent Old Sanctuary builds.

Note that at time of writing, Divine Bloodline, unlike a lot of weapon-affecting Arcana, doesn’t pass on its benefits to weapons’ evolved versions. For example, it provides its Armor-as-damage bonus to the King Bible, but not Unholy Vespers.

The Queen’s Arrival

The second achievement in patch 0.11.0, Queen Sigma, requires you to complete the in-game Collection. This means you have to pick up a total of 122 items, through runs, unlocks, and weapon evolutions.

Like a few other achievements in VS, if you already meet the criteria for Queen Sigma once you’ve downloaded patch 0.11.0, you may have to start and exit out of a new run before you get credit for the unlock.

If you’re new to the game, many of the items in the Collection are easy to get, self-explanatory, or will come automatically as you complete other in-game achievements. There are a few, however, that can be tricky if you’re a new player. This is because they’re linked to secret characters, and there aren’t any hints as to how to unlock them until you find the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane.

Tricky items here include the Bracelet and its two evolutions, which are obtained by unlocking the secret character Gyorunton; the Candybox, which is technically the starting weapon for the secret character Big Trouser; and the extra birds, guns, and cat that you get via pairing the Gemini Arcana with the weapons it affects.

You also have to unlock every currently available Arcana; evolve every weapon; pick up every stage drop; find every relic; get every standard survivor; and unlock a couple of the secret characters. In general, you have to beat every facet of the game here.

Doing so is worth it, though, as having access to Queen Sigma is Vampire Survivors‘ version of a victory lap.

Sigma begins a run with +50% Might, +50% Movement Speed, +50% Duration, -25% Cooldown, +1 Amount, +1 Revival, +100% Magnet, +50% Luck, +10% Curse, 333 maximum HP, 3 HP/second Recovery, and 3 Armor. She also gets +1% Might and +1% Growth every time she levels up, along with 108 free Rerolls, Skips, and Banishes.

Most importantly, Sigma breaks all the rules that were previously placed on Arcanas. You get 3 free Arcanas at levels 1, 2, and 3 as Sigma, and can pick from your entire collection at once rather than having a choice between 4 random options. Sigma then proceeds to get two more Arcana at levels 77 and 108.

Inasmuch as Sigma has a weakness, it’s that she doesn’t benefit from picking up Golden Eggs. She can still acquire them, but they don’t convey any bonuses to her. To compensate, the Merchant offers her a Candybox instead of an Egg, which lets her pick any unlocked standard weapon on purchase.

Sigma is all killer, no filler. By the time you’ve unlocked her, though, you’ve seen almost everything Vampire Survivors can throw at you. It’s all over at this point… except for the chance to go on one last legendary killing spree.

Queen’s Blade

As if her stat advantages weren’t enough, Queen Sigma enters play with a new and particularly busted weapon, the Victory Sword. At level 1, the Sword targets the closest enemy to Sigma and slashes up to six times in a row, which inflicts high damage and slows the target down.

The Victory Sword’s effects are enhanced by effects and passives that increase Amount, Area, Cooldown, and Might. It specifically benefits from the Slash, Awake, and Divine Bloodline Arcanas, and uniquely, it can target, damage, and eventually defeat enemies that are otherwise intangible like Stalkers and Drowners.

If that was all there was to it, the Victory Sword would comfortably be one of the best weapons in the game. It has 12 levels, though, and once you hit level 8, things get crazy.

At level 8, you unlock the Victory Sword’s combo finisher ability. This causes the Sword’s basic attack to hit five times, then throw out a single vertical slash that’s roughly as tall as the edge of your screen (below).

Since the Sword is entirely capable of targeting enemies that you can’t see yet, this can trigger a bizarre lull period where it’s killing monsters faster than they can appear.

If you fully level up both the Victory Sword and a Torrona’s Box, you unlock the Sword’s evolved form, Sole Solution. This doesn’t replace the Sword and is considered a passive.

When Sole Solution activates, which seems to operate on a random short cooldown similar to Gorgeous Moon, your character briefly disappears and becomes intangible/unattackable. At the same time, the stage you’re on is replaced by an image of a galaxy, although any nearby solid obstacles (trees, bookcases, walls) are still present. During this effect, you can still pick up items, but their effects are forestalled until the effect ends.

While the Sole Solution galaxy effect is onscreen (below), all enemies are hit repeatedly for heavy damage. The amount is affected by your Might, and scales upward slightly as your current kill count rises.

Let the Bodies Hit the Floor

In order to unlock the Victory Sword for other characters, you must complete the achievement of the same name. This requires you to defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run while playing as Queen Sigma.

That can be a tall order if you prefer to play with zero or light amounts of Curse. It’s not hard at all to hit a high 5-digit kill count in Vampire Survivors, but you have to really redline the engine to hit 100,000 before the stage timer runs out.

This requires you to actively seek out everything you can find that raises your Curse. This includes the Power Up menu; Skull O’Maniac; the 9th level of Torrona’s Box; the Wicked Season Arcana; and acquiring/leveling both the Gold Ring and Metaglio Right passives.

Most importantly, it means you need to start chasing those high levels of Curse as early as possible. It’s not a question of when you feel capable of handling it; you have to start going for it immediately, in order to give yourself as much of a runway as possible.

I found the easiest way to pull this off is to run a Silent Old Sanctuary/Divine Bloodline/Slash build on the Inlaid Library, and to focus on leveling the Victory Sword to 8 as quickly as possible. Around 200% Curse, you do hit a breakpoint where smaller enemies can come at you faster than you can react, but the Sword’s combo finisher can take them out almost as quickly as you can react.

This isn’t something you hit by the skin of your teeth, I’ve found. You’ve either failed to pull it off entirely, or you’ll break the 100,000 mark by the stage’s halfway point and everything after that’s just running up the scoreboard.