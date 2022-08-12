10 Best Military War Nintendo Switch Games That Are Out Of This World

Yes, you can go to war on the go!

The Nintendo platforms of old were very much perceived as “family friendly”. But as time went on, more and more games on the system got mature, or had more violent content. That’s still true on the Nintendo Switch, and if you’re in the mood for some war games, then the Switch has you covered in these 10 ways.

#10 World of Tanks

To start out with, let’s show you a game where the whole goal is to literally blow things up in the most spectacular of ways…via tanks. World of Tanks puts you in control of some of the best tanks in history. In fact, you’ll have access to over 300 different tanks throughout the wars of the world.

So you’ll get to choose which one suits you best, and then, you’ll take it to the battlefield to prove whether you’re a great tank commander or not.

The best part about World of Tanks is that you’re playing against other players MMO-style. So go and see what destruction you can cause!

#9 Toy Soldiers HD

The Toy Soldiers game that originally came out was meant to give you a unique perspective of war from the very toys that many liked to make and setup in order enact “war games”. But now, with Toy Soldiers HD, you’ll get the best version of that title, as you will get a war game with very nice graphics and be able to control the toy soldiers like never before!

Take command of the battlefield and see just what you can do with your soldiers. Attack on the land and in the air, and try your hardest to achieve total victory!

#8 Modern Combat 5 Blackout

Ever since the battle royale franchise came to be in video games, many titles have tried to put their stamp on it and get “into the mold”…and into the cash flow. Modern Combat 5 Blackout is one such example of that.

The game puts you in intense 60 person multiplayer matches in order to see who is the best of the best. The best part is that you’ll have a large arsenal of weapons to pick and choose from. This will ensure that you have the playstyle that you want so you can truly go to war at your peak.

So jump into the matches and see if you can be the winner!

#7 Red Wings Aces of the Sky

Red Wings Aces of the Sky is a very special kind of war game in that it’s one that puts you up into the skies and dares you to dogfight with some of the best pilots of World War I. Including getting to be the infamous Red Baron himself in order to rule the roost.

Throughout the game you will take part in over 50 different missions from key battles in WWI, and in each one you’ll be challenged as you try and shoot down enemy planes and cheat death yourself.

Once you’re done, you can try our the survival mode, or go and play with friends!

#6 Commandos 2 HD Remaster

The original Commandos 2 is hailed as one of the greatest strategy games ever made, and one that influenced many titles going forward. But now, you can partake in the modern version of it via a full-on remake in Commandos 2 HD Remaster.

In this game, you’ll not just updated graphics, but controls, new tutorials, and more quality of life improvements that will ensure that this game experience is even grander than the first time you played it.

In the game, you’ll be an elite group of commandos in WWII, who are sent on a set of increasingly dangerous missions to try and help turn the tide. Use strategy, the environment, and of course, your weapons and skills to get the missions done and save the day!

#5 Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Set within World War I, Valiant Hearts: The Great War puts you in the role of four complete strangers who must come together to try and make something better in this world torn apart. Follow their stories through the battlefields and the trenches of the Great War in order to progress the story, and see just how meaningful the story is via its rather unique visual appearance.

You’ll not just follow the stories, you’ll guide them through key points, solve puzzles to help them make their way, and of course, you’ll follow a dog, because why not?

Valiant Hearts: The Great War is truly a unique war title, and you’ll definitely want to try it out.

#4 Sniper Elite 4

Clever placement on this list aside, Sniper Elite 4 is very much a title that many people were talking about when it came out in 2017. Mainly because this was yet another major leap in the sniper genre, something that many gamers have been more than happy to take part in.

The game boasts the “largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built.” For the time at least, but that should also give you an indication as to how grand this title really is.

The game will test you as you have to traverse all sorts of terrain in order to get to your targets, and then take them out. Do it from afar, or do it up close, as long as the job gets done.

#3 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The rebirth of the Wolfenstein series was a huge success in many ways, but one of the key ones was that the modern consoles were able to not just give a better look to the game, but give more reach in terms of what they could actually do with the titles.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for example puts you in the shoes of BJ Blazkowicz once again, but this time…you’re heading to America, where the Axis is still very strong. Now, you’ll have to travel the country to try and get a bunch of resistance members together in order to fight back and try to retake the world.

Your journey will not be easy, but if you win, it’ll be necessary.

#2 Civilization VI

War can take many shapes and sizes, that’s part of the reason why people don’t like it. And that goes double for video games, because for these last two entries, we’re going to show you two very different takes on the war genre. Starting with Civilization VI.

Now, some of you will get why this game on this list, because you absolutely have the ability in this title to NOT go to war and to build yourself up as a peaceful nation that prioritizes other things instead of military might. Civilization VI especially gives you more to do in your cities to achieve growth and get even more expansive.

Or, you can raise up an army and try to dominate the world! Your call!

#1 This War of Mine

Ending this list, we show you a war title that is meant to make you feel bad as you play it. This War of Mine features a country destroyed by a siege, and the people are just trying to get by. You play as a group of people who are lodged in a slightly-destroyed house, and now you must do your best to make it through this war day by day.

Every single day you have to make decisions to try and fix up your home, make sure no one can steal your stuff, and then look for resources.

Survival means making hard calls, and some of your crew might not make it. And if you all die? It’s game over and you have to start again.