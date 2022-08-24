Atlas Fallen is Revealed to the World in a Powerful New Trailer

Picture from Twitter

Earlier today, Gamescom Opening Night Live gave gamers around the world about two hours of video game content. Tons of new trailers, teasers, and gameplay footage played in a live stream from Germany while fans tuned in to catch updates on their most anticipated games. We got a few first looks as well, including the world premiere reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure RPG, Atlas Fallen.

The trailer opens with a female warrior looking intently at a piece of glass that she plucked from the sand at her feet. She begins to tell us a tale that has almost been forgotten aside from memories stashed away in the sand. The narrator explains that her world was once beautiful, with gods and guardians to watch over it. While the guardians stood by their gods, the gods themselves became vain and monstrous. The world has become a broken, desolate desert with its people journeying to find safety. Luckily, the guardians have stood by them and challenge the gods who try to destroy them.

The reveal trailer is also more of a story trailer, but we do get an idea of what the action part will look like. As a caravan of people is held up by a collapsed bridge, a male guardian fully concealed in armor uses sand-based magic to lift the broken sections back into place. Immediately after, he is alerted to an oncoming threat and whips out a massive sword from thin air. The female guardian joins him by whizzing down a sand dune with a magic gauntlet that turns into a giant ax as she leaps into the air. Shape-shifting weapons are a prominent feature of the game. They allow the player to take part in super-charged combat against ancient gods.

After the cinematic trailer ends with the two guardians leaping in the air to take down an even bigger monster that burst out of the sand, we also get quick flashes of great gameplay moments. The battles are somehow even more flashy in the game! Bursts of fire and lightning take over the screen. We also get some peeks at the broken world the guardians live in, with one scene taking place in a huge sandy cave. A dilapidated house seems dwarfed by the size of the cavern and is almost growing in sand. Speaking of, the sand skating looks very fun.

Atlas Fallen has a current release date of 2023, but we don’t know exactly when. It will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 though, and it is currently available to add to your wishlist on Steam if you want to support the game. It looks like it will be beautifully made and full of epic combat moments between exploration. We’re looking forward to this one!

