10 New Games Announced At Gamescom

Gamescom’s opening stream just wrapped up, and several new video game reveals were announced. Check out our picks for the best new game announcements below if you missed the stream. Don’t get too caught up on ranking here. Several of these games were just given small teasers, and we’re left waiting for more information to be released.

#10 Everywhere

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

A game we finally got a small look into comes from Build a Rocket Boy, the studio featuring Leslie Benzies, former Rockstar North president. During the event, we got a sneak peek trailer of Everywhere. Unfortunately, we’re not privy to the finer details of what we can expect from this video game. Instead, it’s been teased that fans will have more creative control in this in-game world. How this will play is anyone’s guess right now. However, the trailer showcases various in-game locations, so until we’re given a bit more insight, take a gander at the new marketing footage.

#9 Moving Out 2

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2023

If you enjoy party multiplayer games, you likely played Moving Out. It’s a wacky game where players step into the role of a moving company employee. From there, the goal is to take everything out of a building and into a moving truck. But, of course, there are a series of obstacles and hazards to avoid along the way. During Gamescom, we got the unveiling of Moving Out 2, a new title that features even more characters and locations. As it currently stands, players can expect this game to launch sometime in 2023.

#8 Where Winds Meet

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Where Winds Meet is a new title that looks to be quite a bit of fun. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for more insight on this game set in ancient China. The trailer showcased some fluid mechanics as our protagonist quickly traverses around the world and glides along the water’s surface. Combat is also showcased, with players using swords and bows to take out foes. Again, this is a game on our radar, but we’re left waiting for the developers of Everstone Games to highlight more details about what we can expect.

#7 Dune Awakening

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

The Dune franchise has quite the resurgence lately. Since the new film, we have seen new video game titles in the works. One of those is Dune: Awakening. This is a brand new open-world survival MMO. Players will be tossed into Arrakis, where living life is a daily struggle. This brand new game reveal didn’t come with too many details but instead showcased a cinematic scene. So, if you’re a franchise fan, you can try your own luck in surviving the harsh world. However, we don’t have a release date just yet.

#6 Destiny 2 Lightfall

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: February 28, 2023

Destiny 2 fans rejoice as we’re given the heads up on when we can get our hands on the next expansion, Lightfall. If you’re craving more content for this game, you’re in luck, as we don’t have too much of a wait to endure. Right now, Lightfall will release on February 28, 2023. Players in this expansion are going to Neptune, where you’ll battle through the bright neon-filled streets. Meanwhile, we know that the main antagonist here is Calus. More information about what else players can expect will likely come in the following months leading up to this expansion’s release. Until then, check out the expansion trailer reveal in the video above.

#5 Moonbreaker

Platforms: PC

Release: September 29, 2022 Early Access

The development studio, Unknown Worlds Entertainment, is changing things up after releasing the two Subnautica games. Their next big release is a title called Moonbreaker. This is not a game that will play out similar to Subnautica. Here the developers are changing courses and bringing fans a turn-based strategy game. Players can expect a bright and colorful world as they embark on a game featuring little miniature pieces. In fact, the developers expressed that a component fans might want to note is that they can paint and customize their figurines. While this is a pretty drastic change from Subnautica, the studio is getting some help. Brandon Sanderson, an author who has brought out science fiction novels, is collaborating with Unknown Worlds Entertainment as they continue to work through Moonbreaker.

#4 Atlas Fallen

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2023

Deck13 Interactive might be best known for their previous games, The Surge or Lords of the Fallen. However, the studio is bringing out another new release called Atlas Fallen. We’re waiting to hear a bit more about this game, but from what we know so far, Atlas Fallen is set in a world where monsters and gods run rampant. This world seems to be covered in sand which is also a key component of our protagonists. It looks like our heroes will be able to use weapons crafted out of the sand and likely some unique supernatural powers. While you can play this game solo, the story campaign will be available for cooperative multiplayer.

#3 Killer Klowns From Outer Space The Game

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2023

We’re seeing a few notable multiplayer games pop up from past classic horror films. For instance, we had Friday The 13th: The Game, the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre title, and now Killer Klowns from Outer Space is joining the club. This particular game is a 3v7 multiplayer title where a group of humans has to face a team of alien clowns. Again, much like several games on this list, we’re still waiting on more marketing materials to show up, but we can likely expect similar gameplay content from the likes of Friday the 13th: The Game. Essentially, players must work together to complete a series of tasks as they avoid the alien clowns. But we do know that the developers are pushing to get this game out sometime in 2023.

#2 Phantom Hellcat

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: TBA

Phantom Hellcat is an upcoming hack-and-slash title that looks to deliver fans a thrilling experience. This game will toss players into different perspectives, whether 3D for combat or 2D when traversing some of the in-game world. We know so far from this game that players will be taking the role of Jolene, who accidentally opens a seal that contains pure evil. Now the world is in havoc, and Joelene’s mother becomes kidnapped. To save the world from impending doom and reunite with her mother, Joelene will have to slash her way through the demonic monsters or use the in-game world environment to help deliver some devastating blows.

#1 Dead Island 2

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One

Release: February 3, 2023

Finally, we have Dead Island 2. This is not a new game, but this is a title we’ve been waiting a very long time for. From the trailer reveal, we get another look into this in-game world, with the central star being Jacob. Jacob will be one of the several playable characters that players can select as they go through the game. Again, similar to the first trailer nearly a decade ago, we’re in California, and the gameplay looks to be just about the same as the initial Dead Island release. There’s a focus on bashing away the undead with guns to melee weapons as you attempt to survive another day.