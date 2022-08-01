Hitman 3 Ambrose Island: Shadows In The Water | Silent Assassin, Suit Only Guide

Ambrose Island is a completely new location for Hitman 3 and the first of the planned DLC locations. This location is totally free, so there’s no reason not to visit this extremely dense pirate outpost. The island is split into three main areas — the village, the ruins and the pirate compound. There’s a winding jungle to explore with more secrets to discover, and an underground base housing one of your primary targets. Navigating the island is pretty tricky your first time, so if you’re looking for relatively easy methods for taking out each target, here are some of our favorites we’ve found so far.

The new DLC location has no traditional Mission Stories. Like all other locations, there are special quests you can follow to unique interactions with your targets. That hasn’t changed. If anything, there are even more ways to play around with your targets on this extremely complicated map. The trick is figuring out the best way to exploit the behavior without swapping suits. Here’s a foolproof method for completing all objectives. Just don’t let anyone spot you!

Ambrose Island: Shadows In The Water | Silent Assassin, Suit Only Guide

You have three objectives on Ambrose Island. Let’s break it down — here’s how to assassinate each target for a guaranteed kill with very little risk. Reach the

Requirements : Unlock [ Shortcut: Pirate Outhouse ]. Bring x3 [ Coins ]. [ Lethal Poison ] is optional if you want to complete the mission faster. Play the level earlier and use a [ Crowbar ] to unlock the shortcut just outside the pirate fortress. It is located to the far right of the main gate. Unlocking this shortcut makes sneaking into the pirate fortress much easier Suit Only.

Otherwise, you won’t need to bring anything else into the mission. Bring coins or you can use other items for distraction.

Target: Noel Crest

Travel to the Village / Workshop area. East of the Workshop, there is a restaurant that Crest visits. This is the area we’ll use to pull off an easy kill.

Go to this hut for the Cook’s Key. Add lethal poison to the dish before the female cook comes back.

Collect [ Lethal Poison ]. Smuggle it into the level in Preplanning , or travel to the northeast jungle of the map and cross the rope bridge. Near the entrance to the Militia fort, you’ll find several [ Lethal Poisonous Frogs ]. Take one.

]. Smuggle it into the level in , or travel to the northeast jungle of the map and cross the rope bridge. Near the entrance to the Militia fort, you’ll find several [ ]. Take one. Go to the Docks south of the Village and enter the east-most house. There’s a sleeping woman here. Take the [ Cook’s Key ] next to the bed, then interact with the Alarm . Quickly exit before she spots you.

south of the and enter the east-most house. There’s a sleeping woman here. Take the [ ] next to the bed, then interact with the . Quickly exit before she spots you. Go to the restaurant (very close nearby at the Docks ) and unlock the door to the kitchen using the [ Cook’s Key ]. Enter and prepare the meal . Use the [ Lethal Poison ] and leave. The cook doesn’t move, so you can easily get in and out.

) and unlock the door to the kitchen using the [ ]. Enter and . Use the [ ] and leave. The cook doesn’t move, so you can easily get in and out. Do this before the female cook arrives. Move fast!

And that’s it! Once the poison meal is prepared and the female cook is awake, Noel Crest will automatically die. This is an Accident Kill, so you’re free to go about your business. Let’s go for the next one. It’s slightly more complicated.

Target: Sinhi “Akka” Venthan

Jump the fence or run along the water east of the Docks area. Enter the pirate compound through the [Shortcut: Pirate Outhouse] ladder. Everything you need is in the compound.

Use the Pirate Outhouse ladder. Distract the guard and climb this pipe to get the [Cage Key]. Rescue Agent Smith and setup the death trap for Akka.

From the shortcut ladder , sneak past the blue workers — you can slip right past them — and into the back shack. There’s a window you can vault through.

, sneak past the — you can slip right past them — and into the back shack. There’s a window you can vault through. Jump into the tall grass at the back of the compound with the green shipping container. Knock out the guard behind the green container and hide him in the tall grass.

behind the green container and hide him in the tall grass. Collect the [ Crowbar ] to the left as you hope the window.

] to the left as you hope the window. Use a [ Coin ] or other distraction to make the guard in front of the prison look away.

] or other distraction to make the guard in front of the prison look away. Climb the pipe (back of the two-story building) to reach Akka’s Office while the guard is distracted.

while the guard is distracted. Collect the [ Cage Key ] from her desk and exit out the south window. Drop down.

] from her desk and exit out the south window. Drop down. Sneak behind the Radar Tower and enter the prison — use the [ Crowbar ] on the boarded window and vault inside.

— use the [ ] on the boarded window and vault inside. Talk to the Interpol Agent and let him free with the [ Cage Key ].

and let him free with the [ ]. After they leave, use the Valve to spray water onto the cages, then wait for Akka to arrive. Before she enters (or while she’s inside) use the car battery to electrify the cage.

Her guards will be looking away while she rages, so you can hide in the crate, pop out, and use the car battery without being seen. This one is tricky but still easy to accomplish. Exit through the back of the fortress — shoot the camera and simply sneak by it. The final objective is ahead.

Objective: Neutralize the Satellite Control Unit

Sneak into the cave through the northwest village entrance. Disable the generator and pull the two servers before a guard fixes the power.

The Satellite Control Unit is located in a heavily guarded cave in the northwest of the island. Go to the northern village to find a cave entrance to the west of the docks / houses.

Enter the Militia Base through the cave to the northwest of the Village .

through the cave to the northwest of the . The cave leads to a path with a security camera, one guard standing watch, and one guard patrolling. Sneak past the camera (vault over the crate to get by without being seen) and lean against the military crate to subdue the resting guard . Hide the body in the nearby crate and subdue the patrolling guard . The path to the Satellite Uplink is now totally safe.

. Hide the body in the nearby crate and . The path to the Satellite Uplink is now totally safe. To disable the Satellite Uplink , follow these steps: Disable the generator nearby. Pull the failsafe servers from both sides of the terminal. Use the terminal itself to destroy the uplink.

, follow these steps:

With the right timing and maneuvering, none of the guards in this area will see you. Exit the way you came and use any of escape opportunities to leave the island. If you do that without getting caught, you’ll earn Silent Assassin, Suit Only.