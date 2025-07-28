We Finally Know The Plans For Amazon’s God Of War Show

It’ll be a while before we get our first glimpse of Kratos.

Ronald D. Moore has come out in a new interview to talk about his early plans for the God Of War streaming show for Amazon.

How We Got Here

Amazon and PlayStation Productions announced the project in 2022. However, in late October 2024, the show’s original producers left the project. Ronald D. Moore, a producer who cut his teeth on the 2000s Battlestar Galactica TV show, and worked with Sony to make shows for a decade, got assigned to God of War shortly after.

They also explained then that this show would be based on the 2018 game. Amazon confirmed that God of War was signed on for two seasons in March of this year. But Amazon, Sony, and Moore have not shared much information on what they’re planning for the show until now.

In a new panel interview at SDCC, Moore shared everything we want to know, at least based on what he’s worked on so far. We’re paraphrasing details from Collider’s and IGN’s coverage, and you can read their interviews respectively for more details.

It’s An Adaptation – Slash – Interpretation

Moore isn’t going for a recreation of the game cutscenes in the show, but it will be based on it. In his words:

It’s an adaptation, so it’s an adaptation-slash-interpretation as you go into live-action, and it’s been really fun to sort of go, ‘Wow, there’s a lot here we can play with. Okay, we want to keep the story. We want to keep the characters and the spirit of it.’

The Show Will Emulate The Tone Of The Game

Moore seems to want to bring out Kratos’ emotional side as based on the 2018 game. And if you think about it, this would not have worked as well if he was working with the original trilogy.

In Moore’s words:

The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is there’s this epic journey, this heartfelt story of these two men setting out on this thing to honor the memory of his wife, Atreus’ mother.

So it has this emotional heart, but there’s this sense of history of who Kratos is, this mystery about his past, what he represents, the emotions that he’s going through.

Are They Filming Yet?

Unfortunately, they’re not filming yet and it might be a long time before they start. Moore says that they’re still at the scriptwriting phase and they aren’t committing to any dates.

With the way film and show productions work nowadays, it’s possible that scriptwriting and preproduction can take months, even a few years. But when the budget, cast, locations, SFX and schedule are all planned out, the actual filming and post-production could be done in months.

That’s ultimately a good thing if they can stick to those well laid plans and stay in budget. Eli Roth blamed covid for the Borderlands movie turning out poorly. In contrast, the Fallout show turned out so well Amazon already signed on for a third season.

Moore said this:

We’re in the scripts phase. We’re still working on scripts. It’s going very well. We’ve got a good team. It’s been a fascinating thing to sink my teeth into.

I’ve never done an adaptation of a video game, and the deeper I got into it, the more impressed I was with the breadth and the depth of the mythology that’s involved in this video game.

We probably won’t be hearing a lot about the God of War show for a while. You shouldn’t be surprised if The Legend of Zelda movie comes out before Sony and Amazon even show us who they’ve cast as Kratos.

We could be at the cusp of a golden age of video game adaptations with so many films and shows in production now. Will Kratos be the next generation’s Tony Soprano? We’d definitely love to see that.