Amazon Picked Up God of War For Two Seasons

Amazon has had some real success lately when it comes to video game-adapted series. If you all recall, they put out Fallout, and that was a massive hit. Fans couldn’t get enough of the show and are eager to see the second season debut. Now, their next big upcoming show is being adapted for its streaming service, God of War.

God of War has been around for ages and has gained a massive following over the years. But now, even more fans might be attracted to the series with the help of Amazon’s Prime Video adaptation. We don’t know much of anything right now when it comes to the adaptation. However, we now know that Amazon has already given the green light to bring out two seasons of the show.

Thanks to GamesRadar, which credits The Sackhoff Show with Katee Sackhoff, we’re learning the seasons were ordered according to Ronald D. Moore. This writer and producer has worked on multiple hit series. During a quick comment on what they were currently working on, Ronald noted that he was hired to help write the God of War series, which Amazon had ordered two seasons of.

We didn’t learn much more than that, except for Ronald, who was not much of a gamer. Still, they might be able to help convey a storyline featuring Kratos that will translate well through a television series. But, since we don’t know what is being planned out, it’s a mystery how much is being adapted or what might be tweaked for the TV series.

At any rate, the production has at least two seasons to help this show gain some stable roots. If it’s anything like the Fallout series, we might see a significant resurgence for the God of War games when this first season comes out.