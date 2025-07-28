Nintendo Direct Still Expected This Month – Before This Week Even Ends!

We’re still getting a Nintendo Direct this month, according to Nate The Hate.

Why Are We Looking For A Nintendo Direct ?

We have had a few very important Nintendo Directs in the last four months, all dedicated for the launch of the Switch.

The big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally happened in April 2. They put the spotlight on the console, and also showed off a lot of first and third party games.

And then, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza each got dedicated Nintendo Direct events before both games launched. The console and both games have proven to be huge sellers so far.

On the side, The Pokémon Company also had a Pokémon Presents which revealed some Pokémon games. In particular, we did get more information about Pokémon Legends Z-A for the Switch 2.

However, we know that Nintendo still has a lot of games to reveal, especially from third parties. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is also scheduled to release this year, is also expected to get a Nintendo Direct. We still don’t know when that game is releasing, so it could actually be what will be the subject of that Direct.

What Were We Told About A Nintendo Direct This Month?

Nate The Hate is at the center of these rumors. He correctly predicted the Switch 2 Direct, and put his reputation on the line for it. So, he’s earned a lot of credibility for revealing these events early.

Last June, Nate debunked a rumor from PH Brazil that a Nintendo Direct would be happening on or after the launch of the Switch 2 last June.

And then, at the start of July, John Harker revealed on ResetEra that there would be a Nintendo Direct this month. Nothing came out in the first two weeks, but Nate The Hate spoke up in his podcast on July 14.

Nate claimed that the next Nintendo Direct would come after Donkey Kong Bananza released, on July 17. He also started claiming that the Direct would be for third party Switch 2 games.

Last week, he then insisted on Twitter that the Nintendo Direct was still scheduled for this month. Only a day or so after, Video Games Chronicle confirmed with their own sources that there will be a Nintendo Direct soon.

What Do We Now Know?

Today, Nate was asked about this rumor on Twitter once again. He said this:

If things go according to plan, we’ll have a predictions episode once the Direct is confirmed.

Nate believes that they will have enough time to squeeze in an episode to predict what will be in the Nintendo Direct. Nate does not have a regular schedule for his podcast, but July does end this Thursday.

It sounds like we’ll get the announcement today or tomorrow, and the Direct itself will happen on Thursday or the day before. We don’t think Nintendo will go silent on a potential Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Nintendo Direct. So this might be when we’ll learn about all the third party games that Nintendo has decided should launch the Switch 2.