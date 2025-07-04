Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Insider Claims A Nintendo Direct IS Happening This Month!

by

Can we get confirmation soon, please?

We’re officially halfway into the year that is 2025, somehow, and with the back half of the year now in front of us, gamers want to “take stock” of what’s going to happen soon, especially in the gaming space. On the Nintendo side of things, we’re less than two weeks away from the release of its next big 1st-party title. After that, though, things get a bit…murkier. Yes, we do know when some other big titles are coming, but not all. Furthermore, we need to know what will be arriving in 2026. Hence, we need a Nintendo Direct, and soon!

To be fair, there was one last month, but that was specifically for Donkey Kong’s new game. The kind of Direct we’re asking for is a full-on 40-minute-plus presentation that allows Nintendo to show off everything they have in store for gamers and to help continue the hype of the Switch 2. The good news is that such a presentation may truly be on the way soon, as some insiders are claiming that we’ll get one this month:

Obviously, you have to take such reports with a grain of salt. Many predicted a Nintendo Direct last month, but they didn’t think it would be a DK-specific one. As for the timing element, many think it may be right before or right after Donkey Kong’s title release. That way, fans have a good gauge of what’s happening next after the title comes out.

The other reason that fans want a Direct is that the games that were shown at the April 2nd reveal Direct for the Nintendo Switch 2 haven’t had more information given about them since. We still don’t know too much about Kirby Air Riders, Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment, The Duskbloods, etc. Furthermore, Samus Aran’s next title has been teased for “2025” for a while, and yet, we don’t have a release date. Many fans want that changed.

Plus, as noted before, we only have one game announced for 2026, and that’s a third-party title. We don’t have any indication of what The Big N has cooking for next year and beyond, and it’s actually bothering people a bit that this is the case. The Nintendo Switch 2 is dominating the sales charts, and people want to know that they can enjoy all sorts of games on it. So, hopefully, we’ll get the confirmation that one is happening this month soon and then revel in all the games that are announced.

Recent Videos

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?
10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK

10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK
Top 25 NEW Games of 2025 [Second Half]

Top 25 NEW Games of 2025 [Second Half]
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025
10 1000 IQ Moments in Video Games That Are GENIUS

10 1000 IQ Moments in Video Games That Are GENIUS
25 Best Isometric RPGs That DEFINED A GENERATION

25 Best Isometric RPGs That DEFINED A GENERATION
10 Best Games of 2025 [First Half]

10 Best Games of 2025 [First Half]
CRAZY HORROR GAME ANNOUNCED, WHAT HAPPENED TO MONSTER HUNTER? & MORE

CRAZY HORROR GAME ANNOUNCED, WHAT HAPPENED TO MONSTER HUNTER? & MORE
10 Things 2000s Gamers Absolutely HATED

10 Things 2000s Gamers Absolutely HATED
Category: Tag: , ,