Insider Claims A Nintendo Direct IS Happening This Month!

We’re officially halfway into the year that is 2025, somehow, and with the back half of the year now in front of us, gamers want to “take stock” of what’s going to happen soon, especially in the gaming space. On the Nintendo side of things, we’re less than two weeks away from the release of its next big 1st-party title. After that, though, things get a bit…murkier. Yes, we do know when some other big titles are coming, but not all. Furthermore, we need to know what will be arriving in 2026. Hence, we need a Nintendo Direct, and soon!

To be fair, there was one last month, but that was specifically for Donkey Kong’s new game. The kind of Direct we’re asking for is a full-on 40-minute-plus presentation that allows Nintendo to show off everything they have in store for gamers and to help continue the hype of the Switch 2. The good news is that such a presentation may truly be on the way soon, as some insiders are claiming that we’ll get one this month:

Insider Says Nintendo Direct is Soon – for Sure in July! (Rumor)



More here: https://t.co/4Xnhizh1Ym pic.twitter.com/sacOWCRfYV — Nintendo Prime (@NintyPrime) July 3, 2025

Obviously, you have to take such reports with a grain of salt. Many predicted a Nintendo Direct last month, but they didn’t think it would be a DK-specific one. As for the timing element, many think it may be right before or right after Donkey Kong’s title release. That way, fans have a good gauge of what’s happening next after the title comes out.

The other reason that fans want a Direct is that the games that were shown at the April 2nd reveal Direct for the Nintendo Switch 2 haven’t had more information given about them since. We still don’t know too much about Kirby Air Riders, Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment, The Duskbloods, etc. Furthermore, Samus Aran’s next title has been teased for “2025” for a while, and yet, we don’t have a release date. Many fans want that changed.

Plus, as noted before, we only have one game announced for 2026, and that’s a third-party title. We don’t have any indication of what The Big N has cooking for next year and beyond, and it’s actually bothering people a bit that this is the case. The Nintendo Switch 2 is dominating the sales charts, and people want to know that they can enjoy all sorts of games on it. So, hopefully, we’ll get the confirmation that one is happening this month soon and then revel in all the games that are announced.