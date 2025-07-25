Rumor: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Is Coming In A Nintendo Direct Soon

VGC isn’t 100 % sure the game will be in the Direct though.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond could be coming in an imminent Nintendo Direct.

The Latest Rumors

We just reported Reece Reilly’s claim that the game is ‘in its final stretch.’ Reilly believes that it will be released sometime in November or December, but he doesn’t know when Nintendo will show it.

We also reported rumors about a Nintendo Direct coming this month for much longer. NateTheHate just said that he’s still sure there is one coming ‘to my knowledge.’

The Game Just Got Its First Rating

Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) just published their rating for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. They gave it a rating of 12+. This is equivalent to the ESRB’s Teen (T) Rating, for ages 13 and over. GRAC also noted that it has mild violence.

More People Are Saying… Directly

Video Games Chronicle has chimed in on all this noise. They claim that the Nintendo Direct rumors “matches with what VGC has heard from sources.”

VGC did not confirm that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be on the rumored Direct 100 %. But they said it’s highly likely, and that’s for the same reason a lot of other gamers expect it too.

But What If We Don’t Get It Again?

We should remember that rumors are not official announcements. Nintendo has not announced or ‘promised’ a Nintendo Direct for July. There could be fans disappointed when it doesn’t happen.

But that will be just like when fans were disappointed Nintendo did not reveal the Switch 2 last year. A lot of fans were holding on to hope all the way to December.

And as a fan, you can hold opinions on your own. It’s your prerogative if you believe Nintendo is taking too long to show us Metroid Prime 4: Beyond again. But if Nintendo didn’t actually promise or announce a Direct, we shouldn’t act like they did.

What Nintendo Is Probably Thinking

Nintendo had good reasons not to reveal the Switch 2 last year in hindsight. In fact, they’re suing Genki, a video game peripheral maker, for leaking the console too early.

Today, we know that Nintendo successfully launched their new console to record breaking sales in the US and Japan. They had to navigate the launch through the Liberation Day tariffs and the potential fallout in the globalized economy Nintendo exists in.

Their strategy has included unpopular decisions. So far, Nintendo’s fans have shown up to shut down their haters. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is also a key part of that strategy. So Nintendo will do everything they can to make it as successful as possible.

That could even mean delaying when they reveal it in a Nintendo Direct. Hopefully, they’ll decide the right thing to do is to just show it already.