Insider Claims They “Have Not Heard” About An Upcoming Nintendo Direct

We are now literally just DAYS AWAY from the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, and fans are truly bursting with anticipation because they want to get this new console and enjoy it as much as possible. The problem, though, is that not only is it a few days away, but certain parts of the system’s future are very much unknown. For example, we know about the “killer app” that will be on the console at launch, and we know about Donkey Kong’s title that’ll come right after. Yet, the rest is a mystery, which is where a Nintendo Direct would really come in handy.

There has been speculation over the last week or so that there would be such a Direct either this week, before the Switch 2 launches, or next week, when certain “gaming events” are also going on. It wouldn’t be the worst idea for Nintendo to do, as they would capitalize on the excitement and hype of the system’s release and then showcase the software that people would be playing for some time. However, according to Nate The Hate, he “has not heard” of a Nintendo Direct coming soon.

Now, as many have already commented, just because HE hasn’t heard of one happening doesn’t mean one isn’t coming. In fact, ever since January, Nintendo has been full-tilt going off on leakers and others who are trying to spill the news about the Switch 2 and its games. They’ve actually shut down certain “inside sources” and are clearly trying to make the biggest effort possible to ensure that if the Switch 2 does have something big coming out, they’ll be the ones to announce it and no one else.

For proof of this, you need only look at the Switch 2 Direct from April. It featured multiple games being showcased that no one had predicted, not even Nate the Hate. Donkey Kong is coming back with a new title, Masahiro Sakurai is bringing back a fan-favorite Kirby racing title for a second run, Princess Zelda is getting another game with her in the starring role, and so on. None of those were predicted before the Direct, and yet, they were all there.

Regardless of leaks and spoilers, it would be wise for Nintendo to drop a Direct this month, as they do need to “shed some light” on what’s upcoming for the new system before things get “too murky.” After all, they want maximum amounts of sales, and as the OG Switch proved, that means having the best possible software lineup to be hyped for.