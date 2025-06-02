Various Retailers Might Be Canceling Your Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-order

Nintendo is gearing up to see its first new console launch in nearly a decade. We’ve been watching details about the Nintendo Switch 2 emerge online since the start of this year. A couple of months ago, we also had the first big Nintendo Direct to highlight the console. Details shortly after gave us some insights into the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. However, now it looks like some gamers are waking up to emails alerting them that their pre-order has been canceled.

Thanks to Dexerto, we’re learning about a slew of pre-orders were being canceled. Interestingly enough, on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, it doesn’t appear that any one retailer is canceling orders. Instead, there have been reports over the past few days from Walmart and Target, to name a couple, that have canceled pre-orders.

What makes it tough for many of these consumers to hear is that this news is coming just days before the actual launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 console. So, even if you managed to get a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order as soon as they went live, you might still be out of luck. There’s no indication as to why these cancellations are going out.

It is speculated that these retailers believed they would have received more stock than they did. Now, they are forced to look back and cancel orders until they manage to get a new stock of units. Then, of course, you might be waiting a while to get another chance at pre-ordering a unit. If you were one of the few who managed to place a pre-order, this might be a good time to check your order online or inbox to see if it was recently canceled.

Currently, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release on June 5, 2025. While some consumers have already obtained a unit, a day-one update is required before the console can be fully utilized.