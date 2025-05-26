Nintendo Switch 2 Units Are Now Reaching Retailers

We have waited quite a long time for Nintendo to release its successor to the Switch. Fortunately, the wait is not long now for the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, it looks like some retailers have already managed to get their stock in for the upcoming console launch date. Thanks to one retailer employee, here’s some proof that retailers have stock locked away.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days. It all started at the beginning of this year when Nintendo rolled out the official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. Then, it was just last month that we had the big Nintendo Direct presentation. That presentation offered a deep dive into the hardware and software for the Switch 2. But we all knew since then that we would expect the launch date for this new console to arrive on June 5, 2025. That’s not far from today.

It’s expected that retailers are getting or already have units available for the Switch 2. Now it’s confirmed, thanks to one employee who posted some photos. Thanks to Gamerant, we’re discovering an employee from Target has posted a couple of images on Reddit. Specifically, one image showcased a few boxes locked away in a cage that was noted to be Switch 2 units.

According to the post, that particular Target location is one of the smallest in the area. But they still managed to secure twenty Mario Kart World bundles and twenty regular Nintendo Switch 2 units. They noted that there are probably more than enough in other stores for physical pick-ups when June 5, 2025, rolls around. So, you might be in luck in your area, but again, mileage might vary depending on your location and retailers.

For those who might have doubted that those boxes were, in fact, Switch 2 units, the Reddit user posted another image to showcase the contents of the box. Again, seeing how close we are to the release date is not surprising. In other related Switch 2 news, we found out that you can use a standard USB mouse for select games. Likewise, rumors suggest a new Nintendo Direct might happen sooner than expected.