Nintendo Switch 2 Will Allow You To Use A Standard USB Mouse

Nintendo has had a big year so far. We started out 2025 with the first announcement video of the Nintendo Switch 2. Last month, we had the official Nintendo Direct presentation, which offers players a more in-depth look at the hardware and software. However, since then, small tidbits of information about what to expect have continued to surface online.

One of the big components showcased during the Nintendo Direct was the new Joy-Cons. For instance, we know that the controller has mouse functionality. Essentially, players could use a single Joy-Con, much like a mouse, which might be desirable depending on the game you’re playing.

However, today, we’re finding out that you can also connect a standard USB mouse to use on the console. Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re discovering that a video demonstration of the upcoming game, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening CE, offered players a look at how the USB mouse will work. According to the demonstration, the process is relatively straightforward.

The game’s producer, Michi Ryu, noted that players just have to connect a standard USB mouse to the dock and start using it normally. Once connected, a message will pop up alerting players that the USB mouse is connected and will take priority over the Joy-Con.

As Insider Gaming noted, we don’t know right now if this is just USB-connected mice or if there’s a chance we might see wireless mice get the same treatment. So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see if more insight is offered on this aspect of the console before it launches into the marketplace. Still, this news could be big if you’re wanting the feel of normal mouse for games like this turn-based strategy title.

That said, we don’t have long to wait before we can see this console in action for ourselves. The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to arrive on June 5, 2025. Meanwhile, in related news to the Nintendo Switch 2, we recently reported that PowerA is gearing up to launch its controllers for the new console. What might make that a little more enticing is that its controllers offer Hall Effect sticks.