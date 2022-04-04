Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Hero Stats Explained

There are a lot of systems at play in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. While the game follows a lot of the mechanics from the rest of the Borderlands series, it has plenty of unique aspects to it that truly set it apart. Perhaps one of the biggest is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ use of specific Hero Points.

Hero Points essentially give the player a lot more specificity when it comes to their builds. They allow Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to really lean into the RPG elements of tabletop gaming and give each player a unique experience with the game. While it’s important to think out which points the player is putting into their skill tree, it’s equally as important to put thought into how they’re going to use their Hero Points.

It’s important to note that you’ll need to spend your points wisely as respecing them isn’t an option until the main quest is completed. A misplaced Hero Point here and there isn’t too big of a deal, but if too many points get put in the wrong place, the player might find themself unhappy with their build.

Hero Points Explained

Constitution

Constitution is a pretty straightforward stat: increasing it increases the player’s maximum HP and Ward defenses. Players looking to make a tank-build should be putting a lot of points into Constitution to make use of the game’s health systems.

+2.5% Maximum Health/Ward per Hero Point

Strength

Altering the Strength stat increases the amount of critical hit damage done when landing critical hits. This can greatly increase the amount of damage outputted in just a few short bursts so if the player is looking to make a DPS build, putting points into Strength is a must.

+1.25% Critical Hit Damage per Hero Point

Dexterity

Dexterity goes hand-in-hand with Strength as increasing the Dex stat will increase the likelihood that the player lands critical hits. If the player’s Dex and Str stats are high, they’ll be able to do a lot of damage very quickly.

+2% Critical Hit Chance per Hero Point

Wisdom

Like the rest of the Borderlands series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows players to use guns that deal elemental damage. The higher the wisdom stat, the more damage elemental attacks deal and, if used against the proper types of enemies, can result in major damage done.

+2% Status Effect Damage per Hero Points

Intelligence

Spell-based builds will want to pay attention to Intelligence as increasing the stat reduces the amount of time it takes for spells to cool off. Spells are a new addition to the Borderlands series, so some players might be hesitant to put a lot of points into the skill early on. Make sure to give the stat some attention as spells are an incredibly useful part of the player’s arsenal.

+1% Spell Cooldown per Hero Point

Attunement

Attunement works the same as Intelligence, but instead of reducing the time it takes for spells to cool down, Attunement reduces ability cooldowns. Abilities are a major part of a player’s build, so make sure to properly level the skill if the cooldown rate is too much.

+1% Action Skill Cooldown Rate per Hero Point