Valheim: Creative Mode Quickstart Guide | How To Start Building Fast

Sick of the limitations of Valheim? Want to build massive temples and sprawling castles with no limits except your own creativity? Want a mode that’s basically Minecraft Creative Mode? There isn’t a Creative Mode in Valheim, but we’ve got the next best thing. By using developer commands, you can create your own version of Creative Mode — it doesn’t give you unlimited Stamina, but it does make building a whole lot easier. And you’ll be able to fly!

This isn’t an in-depth explanation for all the console commands in the game. This is a quickstart guide to get you building your next architectural wonder ASAP. Learn how to get started with console commands, what quick keys you’ll need to know, and a handful of extremely useful commands you can memorize. With this guide, even a beginner can use a limited version of Creative Mode.

Creative Mode Quickstart Guide

To use “Creative Mode” you need to play Solo or Host a server. If you’re not the host, you’ll need to get the host to follow these steps. First, we’ll unlock the ability to use console commands and debugmode.

Right-click Valheim in your Steam Library and add [ -console ] under Launch Options .

] under . Launch, and in-game press F5 to lower the console window. To enable Console Commands type: [ devcommands ] To enable Debug Mode type: [ debugmode ]

to lower the console window.

Once Debug Mode is enabled, we now have Creative Mode . To enable building without resources, press: [ B ] To enable flying, press: [ Z ]

is enabled, we now have .

There are some drawbacks to this mode that we can fix with console commands. Here are a few simple console commands you’ll want to remember.

Useful Console Commands: [ remove drops ]: Removes all item drops in the area around your character. [ tod .4 ]: Sets the Time of Day to early afternoon. Change the number to anything between 0-1 for different times of day. [ spawn bread 99 ]: Spawns 99 bread. Even in Debug Mode, your Stamina will drain. Fill up with plenty of food.



