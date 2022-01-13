Gameranx

Valheim: Creative Mode Quickstart Guide | How To Start Building Fast

Unleash your unrestrained creativity on Valheim.

Sick of the limitations of Valheim? Want to build massive temples and sprawling castles with no limits except your own creativity? Want a mode that’s basically Minecraft Creative Mode? There isn’t a Creative Mode in Valheim, but we’ve got the next best thing. By using developer commands, you can create your own version of Creative Mode — it doesn’t give you unlimited Stamina, but it does make building a whole lot easier. And you’ll be able to fly!

This isn’t an in-depth explanation for all the console commands in the game. This is a quickstart guide to get you building your next architectural wonder ASAP. Learn how to get started with console commands, what quick keys you’ll need to know, and a handful of extremely useful commands you can memorize. With this guide, even a beginner can use a limited version of Creative Mode.

Creative Mode Quickstart Guide

To use “Creative Mode” you need to play Solo or Host a server. If you’re not the host, you’ll need to get the host to follow these steps. First, we’ll unlock the ability to use console commands and debugmode.

  • Right-click Valheim in your Steam Library and add [-console] under Launch Options.
  • Launch, and in-game press F5 to lower the console window.
    • To enable Console Commands type: [devcommands]
    • To enable Debug Mode type: [debugmode]
  • Once Debug Mode is enabled, we now have Creative Mode.
    • To enable building without resources, press: [B]
    • To enable flying, press: [Z]

There are some drawbacks to this mode that we can fix with console commands. Here are a few simple console commands you’ll want to remember.

  • Useful Console Commands:
    • [remove drops]: Removes all item drops in the area around your character.
    • [tod .4]: Sets the Time of Day to early afternoon. Change the number to anything between 0-1 for different times of day.
    • [spawn bread 99]: Spawns 99 bread. Even in Debug Mode, your Stamina will drain. Fill up with plenty of food.

For more Console Commands check out the complete list here.

