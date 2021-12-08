Minecraft’s world is generated randomly, based on a series of “seeds” that populate the world with the necessary details to make up any Minecraft environment. It’s an almost unlimited game world based on algorithms that’ll make your mind explode if you try to think too hard about how the coders made it work. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that, but thankfully, seeds can be influenced and copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, allowing players to share the core worlds they play in.

Needless to say, forums, communities and wikis for Minecraft have been collecting some of the most interesting seeds available to the game on the PS4, so we’ve decided to collect them all in one place for you to have a choice in determining the world you build your game of Minecraft in.

The following selection of seeds is just a small sample of the countless worlds that the game can create on Minecraft for the PS4. Take a look at some of the current seeds or go back and enjoy some of the past discoveries.



Best Minecraft PS4 Seeds

[NOTE: To enter a seed, input the BOLDED seed titles listed below into the Seed Generator.]

Latest Seeds

-2075578213

This is a glitched seed. These are the kind of seeds that provide something a bit more unusual whether it’s a ship merged into a biome or in this case a floating jungle temple. This temple is being held up by the top of its blocks by a mountain. It’s practically airborne and quite an unusual placement for these temples. To find where it’s located we’ll supply the coordinates below.

Floating Temple

-385,77,750

-1232605690

Here’s an interesting seed. This seed has a long village placed within a landmass stretched over a lake. It’s more of a solid line of ground with buildings and a farm placed within it. Then there’s a stronghold below the water depths. To make things even more aesthetically pleasing, surrounding the village are massive mountains. We’ll list out the coordinates of where to find this location in the map.

387,101,1255

-1728522756

For those that are after biomes and scenery then this seed has a few rare biomes right by spawn. When you spawn you can easily spot an ice-filled and snow biome which is certainly a cool area to explore. However, just next to that biome is a rather rare bamboo biome. Being so close to spawn, this seed can be worth exploring either alone or with some friends.

1669320484

Here’s another interesting glitched seed. This seed provides an endless lava ravine. It makes for an interesting setup to a build. Of course, if you’re building up a custom map you’ll want to be careful because it is quite easy to miss a jump and smash right into the lava. You’ll want to be extremely careful when maneuvering around the ravine.

1408425816

Here’s a seed if you’re wanting more of a water world kind of build. This level generates with a ton of islands scattered around. From there it’s purely all about trying to survive with the limited resources you have on the different islands. It’s a bit of a survival build as well since you’re having to deal with limited land and some scarce resources.

-1929151380

Another solid seed was discovered which was full of different goodies throughout the map. This is one of the more full seeds available right now that you should be making use of.

Village W/ Blacksmith

56,47

59,125

81,-290

Outpost

51,69

Skeleton Spawner

27,62,68

Zombie Spawner

45,45,-1

146,48,168

Spider Spawner

-120,13,124

2079142724

Here’s a seed well worth checking into if you’re interested in biomes. It’s a simple seed with biomes being the focus here. In fact, right at spawn, you’re surrounded by all the different biomes which means there’s a good variation of resources you can obtain easily without having to travel very far.

999734201

Need a great seed that’s filled with blacksmiths, villages, and even some great starting locations for a speedrun then check into this one right here.

Lava

29,135

Abandoned Village

50,123

Nether Portal

294,-475

Village With Blacksmiths

503,-328

376166226

This particular seed held a world record speedrun which should allow players to beat the game in just minutes. Through the End Portal area you can obtain a bucket with water which means immediately having access to the Nether.

Abandoned Village

2168,69,30

Mob Spawner

2187,51,16

End Portal

2235,29,31

-5344620585313625652

Those of you who are after a survival island seed may want to look at this one. It’s a pretty standard island but there’s loads of areas to look into just around the seed along with a village if you want to make the trek across the ocean.

Ocean Monument

233,62,-125

249,62,215

282,61,250

Shipwreck

209,40,125

-156,67,-168

-215,37,104

Village

-178,67,-391

-385013351

This seed is rather interesting. For starters, the placement of the mansion is great as it’s completely surrounded right in a middle of a forest. Then there’s the dungeon located right under a ruined portal and to top it off, there’s villages that are located right across each other that’s separated by the ocean.

Mansion

88,376

Dungeon & Ruined Portal

-360,40

Villages

520,520

