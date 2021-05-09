Resident Evil Village: How To Get Every Gun | All Weapons Guide

If you’re going to survive against the unbelievable horrors of Resident Evil Village, you’ll need all the weapons you can get your (often brutalized) hands on. There are lots of weapons you can find, buy, or unlock in RE8 — and we’re going to list them all. The game makes sure you don’t miss the basic weapons like the pistol, shotgun and rifle. Other weapons like the Grenade Launcher, Magnum, SMGs and even Assault Rifles are completely optional. There are even some strange bonus weapons you can get post-game that give you some truly insane killing capabilities.

And you’ll need all of them. The village is packed with nightmarish monsters like insane peasants, flying bat hybrids, and much worse. You’ll need a steady hand — and plenty of upgrades — to make your guns good enough when facing down a horde of machete-wielding maniacs. You’ll be able to carry-over all your earned weapons in NG+, so you can take on remixed enemies with everything you’ve got on harder difficulty levels. There’s plenty of reasons to continue playing after the credits roll, and all the bonus weapons you can unlock is one of them. Here’s a full list of everything in the RE8 arsenal.

All Weapon Locations | Locations & Unlock Guide

LEMI: Handgun acquired in the Village. Can’t be missed.

M1897: Shotgun acquired in the Village. Found during the siege event when Lycans swarm Ethan at the start of the game. Rush to the house on the hill or you can miss this Shotgun. Can be acquired later from the Merchant.

F2 Rifle: Found in the Castle. After completing the Atelier Bells puzzle, you’ll be able to access the Attic and the Rooftop. The F2 Rifle is in the room with the elevator lift shortcut.

M1911: Handgun found in the Village. Early in the Village, you’ll need to find a Jack Handle to move the Jack. In the Workshop shed, input the code 070408 to gain the Jack Handle — the M1911 pistol is right next to it.

W870 TAC: Shotgun found in the Beneviento Estate. Leaving the area, stop and search the small house in the Garden.

M1851: Magnum found in the Reservoir area. After defeating Moreau, return to the Windmill Save Room, then use the Crank on the door nearby. Go up toward the cluster of small buildings in the mountains. In the locked building at the top of the hill, you’ll find a chest with this Magnum.

GM 79: Grenade Launcher found in the Village. Once you defeat Moreau, return to the Village and you’ll see that the red gates have been broken open. There’s a door you can now access, south of the Maiden of War, that leads to a house that requires the Iron Key.

V61 Custom: Automatic pistol sold by the Duke. Becomes available to purchase in the Factory. Sold for 120,000 Lei.

SYG-12: Shotgun sold by the Duke. Becomes available to purchase in the Factory. Sold for 180,000 Lei.

Bonuses | Extra Content Shop Weapons

WCX: Assault Rifle available in the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Normal. Costs 30,000 CP.

Karambit Knife: Special knife available in the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Normal. Costs 10,000 CP.

USM-A1: Silenced pistol available in the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Normal. Costs 20,000 CP.

Dragoon: Silenced Assault Rifle available in the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Normal. Costs 20,000 CP.

Handcannon PZ: Super Magnum available in the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Hardcore.

Rocket Pistol: Explosive handgun available in the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Village of Shadows difficulty.

LZ Answerer: Laser knife available in the Extra Content Shop after earning SS Rank in all The Mercenaries stages.