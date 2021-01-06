10 Shocking Secrets In Games We Never Noticed (Until Now)

The hunt for secrets never ends when it comes to video games. Whether its weird shortcuts, mistakes, or brilliant solutions to technical limitations, our favorite games are filled with shocking surprises. Today, we’re going to talk about 10 completely random secrets — some are Easter eggs, some are mistakes, some are secrets stuck right in plain sight and we never noticed. All are completely mind-blowing.

QuakeGuy’s Grunts Belong To Trent Reznor [Quake]

The signature grunts of the Ranger (a.k.a. QuakeGuy) aren’t provided by just some nobody. Trent Reznor, the headman of Nine Inch Nails provides all the vocalizations — y’know, all the noises — that QuakeGuy makes while hopping around the spooky interiors of Quake. It isn’t that surprising when you think about it, id Software were huge fans of Nine Inch Nails, and you can find references all over Doom.

So when the time came for id’s big new FPS project, they asked Trent Reznor to provide the music. He did more than just the music, he also provided recordings for all the sound effects in the game. So when the time came to make noises for the QuakeGuy, Reznor just recorded himself.

I always knew Trent Reznor provided the music for Quake, but I had no idea those little grunts were an early celebrity cameo in video games.

Stand And Wait In The Church Tower For Spoilers [Batman: Arkham City]

The Batman: Arkham Asylum games are packed with tiny details that are frankly mind-blowing, and Arkham City added crazier Easter eggs like date-specific messages from Calendar Man, hidden rooms teasing Arkham Knight, and more. But there’s one hilarious little spoiler hidden right at the start of the game that most of us never saw.

Early in the story, Joker locks Batman in a church bell tower filled with explosives. If you wait out the countdown, Joker will stop the timer and muse on their relationship, saying: “Sometimes I wonder if all this will just end with one of us looking down at the other’s corpse, trying to work out what to do next.”

And that’s exactly what happens at the end of the game. It’s pretty vague, but it’s still a cute Easter egg. Who’d think to stick behind and call Joker’s bomb bluff?

