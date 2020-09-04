Marvel’s Avengers: Guess Which Avengers Can Lift Thor’s Hammer | Mjolnir Easter Egg Guide

After recruiting Thor, God of Thunder, to your cause, you’ll be able to take part in a familiar ritual in Marvel’s Avengers. The legendary hammer of Mjolnir sits in Thor’s room, next to his bed — if you’re familiar with the comics, you’ll know why Thor doesn’t fear that someone will walk away with his trusted weapon. Thor’s Hammer can only be lifted by someone worthy and virtuous. That doesn’t necessarily describe Thor all the time, but Odin did give the dang thing to his son.

And there’s an Easter egg related to this hammer. Any of the playable Avengers can enter Thor’s room and try to lift his mighty hammer. Literally anyone can attempt to lift this mythological weapon — but only one Avengers gets to nudge it. If you remember the best scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron, you’ll have a pretty good idea what happens here.

Mjolnir Easter Egg Guide

The mighty hammer is found in Thor’s bedroom on the social space. You can access the Chimera as you progress in the game, or in the end-game by selecting it from the Avengers Initiative menu. Naturally, the hammer only appears after recruiting Thor to your cause.

Any of the Avengers can interact with the hammer for a mini-scene. The list of Avengers is a complete spoiler, so stop right here if you don’t want to know what’s going on with the Thor’s hammer Easter egg. We’ll reveal who can (and can’t) move it below the pic.

So, who can lift Thor’s hammer? Let’s go down the list of Avengers and confirm.

Avengers: Mjolnir Lifting Status Thor : Naturally! It’s his hammer, so he can pick it up no problem. Black Widow : No way. Hulk : Not even a little. Iron Man : Absolutely not. Miss Marvel : Sadly, no. Captain America : He can nudge it slightly. Almost!



Thor’s Hammer, Mjolnir, is enchanted so only the worthy may wield it. Whoever carries Mjolnir gains all the power of Thor — it’s the source of Thor’s power, and a mighty weapon that only the most virtuous and selfless heroes can carry.

As it turns out, Marvel’s Avengers generally aligns with the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in the films Captain America almost lifted Mjolnir in Avengers: Age of Ultron. That little tease payed off bigtime in Avengers: Endgame, when Captain America wielded the full power of the Mjolnir in battle against Thanos.

It’s just a fact that Captain America is worthy of Thor’s Hammer. Here’s hoping we’ll get a special post-release version of Captain America wielding both the hammer and shield. The best of both worlds!