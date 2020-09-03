Marvel’s Avengers Latest Trailer Discusses the Importance of Smashing Everything

Square Enix’s upcoming Avengers title — Marvel’s Avengers, is set to release later this week for all platforms! And it’s pretty exciting. The game has been highly anticipated by gamers for a long time, and the time is finally almost here.

As we approach the final stretch, the developers and publishers have been releasing their last batch of news, trailers, etc onto the internet. Today we received a new trailer with the Hulk discussing the importance of smashing everything in sight.

Helping your team clear out a path, take out a large foe, or anything else will be crucial for players who take the role of the iconic Hulk character. The new trailer focuses on the topic, but adds a funny spin to it, make sure you check it out!

Check out Superior Smashing Seminar trailer with the Hulk down below:

In related news, a datamine for Marvel’s Avengers has revealed the supposed upcoming playable characters in the game.

The list of leaked characters includes Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Vision, Black Panther, and plenty of other great Marvel heroes. However, do note that this is a leak and should not be taken as hard concrete proof these characters are inbound. If you want to learn the full list of upcoming DLC characters, read the full article here!

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

source: YouTube