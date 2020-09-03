Kate Bishop Announced as First Playable DLC Character in Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have revealed the first playable post-launch DLC character, and it is the skilled archer — Kate Bishop!

Yes, Kate Bishop the first heroine character to take up the mantle of Hawkeye, will be making her way to the epic multiplayer game. In addition to the exciting announcement, the trailer showcases a little backstory on Bishop’s story, which has some involvement with Clint Barton — the original Hawkeye. The trailer is pretty good, and fans of Marvel should be excited to see where the story goes.

Check out the reveal trailer for Kate Bishop down below:

In related news, a datamine for Marvel’s Avengers has revealed the supposed upcoming playable characters in the game.

The list of leaked characters includes Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Vision, Black Panther, and plenty of other great Marvel heroes. However, do note that this is a leak and should not be taken as hard concrete proof these characters are inbound. If you want to learn the full list of upcoming DLC characters, read the full article here!

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

source: YouTube