Immortals: Fenyx Rising Release Date Leaked

Ubisoft has several video game IPs in development at the moment. Fans are eager to see what the company brings out next, however, we may know when their newest IP will hit the marketplace. A new leak has emerged online and started to spread showcasing the release date for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. From what it looks like, we can still expect this game to hit the marketplace before 2021.

If you’re not familiar with the name then we don’t blame you. It was recently announced that Gods & Monsters had received a name change to Immortals: Fenyx Rising. This comes ahead of the planned announcements for the game during Ubisoft Forward. Because of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, the different events and expos planned for 2020 was cancelled. As a result, we’re seeing more companies take to the internet and stream content for fans with Ubisoft holding streams known as Ubisoft Forward. We’ve only received one of these streams so far but we know the next stream is planned for September 10, 2020.

It’s here that we’ll get more information to Immortals: Fenyx Rising along with other IPs being developed. We may even get some new video game announcements previously not showcased. However, it looks like Microsoft Store for the game went live earlier and showcased the title would be releasing on December 3, 2020. Of course, the page was since removed so now it looks like the planned release date announcement is still planned for this upcoming Ubisoft Forward.

We’re also hoping to see what else may have changed since we last saw this IP. It’s likely going to be a bigger showcase for the game if this release date is accurate as we’re pretty close to the launch date for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. For now, all we can do is wait and see what Ubisoft Forward brings out this month.









Source: PC Gamer