Gods & Monsters Might Have Changed Its Name

Gods & Monsters was officially revealed during Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference briefing and it another title from the team that involves Greek mythology. This game is being crafted up by the same group that took on the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey installment. In this game, players step into the role of a customized character who must stop the Typhon, a force that had taken out the Greek gods but it seems that these goods have given you powers to aid you during your journey of slaying down the beasts that come your way.

Visually, this game has been compared to the immensely popular Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and again, similarly, there will be puzzles, dungeons, and bosses to take out. This will also be an open world based video game but we don’t have any details yet on just how large this world is especially in comparison to the team’s previous release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. However, while this game has been showcased a bit and Ubisoft is still actively working on the game, we’re likely going to see it launch into the marketplace with a different name.

It’s been found that Ubisoft has a listing on the Taiwanese rating board that has the IP titled Immortals: Fenyx Rising. While it’s possible that this could be a different game, the fact that the main character is named Fenyx, we’re likely seeing this IP gets changed around to feature a new handle. We’re not sure if that’s the only change made for this game.

We know that Ubisoft has plans to bring out a big stream showcase this month. Much like the last Ubisoft Forward, we will likely see some new updates and possibly other games that will be coming out in the near future or next year. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what the studio has planned for this IP.









Source: Gamesradar