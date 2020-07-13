Deadly Premonition 2: How To Complete ‘A Chef of Tradition’ Side-Quest | Thyme Location Guide

One of the early side-quests in Deadly Premonition 2 is also one of the most annoying. Finding the Thyme, the last part of the side-quest, is one of the hardest things to do in the game — and very, very easy to miss.

Here I’ll explain how to complete all steps of this side-quest. Unfortunately, you won’t really unlock anything awesome like in the first game. These quests are just for your own personal gratification.

In this quirky side-quest, you’ll be looking for lost ingredients for a local chef. To complete it, you need to do something for another character — there’s a guy named Avery. Finding him for the chef’s quest is tricky, and if you take the quest into Chapter 2, you’ll need to complete it before it’s too late. Thankfully, you’ll be able to reload chapters after completing the game and carry-over all your stuff.

More Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise guides:

5 Bug Fixes & Ways To Improve Performance | Blackscreen, Low FPS & More | How To Make Money | Cash-Earning Tips | Where To Find All Animal Types | Sidequests Guide

How To Complete ‘A Chef of Tradition’ Side-Quest | Thyme Location Guide

To complete the ‘A Chef of Tradition’ side-quest, you need to find Avery in the small park near the cemetery. You can find him on Saturdays in the morning. He’ll give you a separate quest to help you get the Thyme. Let’s back up a bit before getting into that.

There are three steps to solve the ‘A Chef of Tradition’ quest — there is one ingredient you need for each step. Here’s where to find all of them.

Ingredient #1 : Rice – The rice is located at the Clarkson Sugar Cane Plantation. Find it outside the barn.

: Rice – The rice is located at the Clarkson Sugar Cane Plantation. Find it outside the barn. Ingredient #2 : Green Pepper — The green pepper is at Alexus’s house on a bench.

: Green Pepper — The green pepper is at Alexus’s house on a bench. Ingredient #3: Thyme – The hardest ingredient to get by far. To earn it, you need to accept a quest from Avery. He’s an NPC that appears at the graveyard on Saturday morning. Talk to him, and take his quest. To complete it, you need to enter the Red World past midnight and kill 30 enemies.

For completing this seemingly disconnected side-quest, you’ll earn the Thyme. You’ll have to talk to Avery at a very specific time, so it’s really easy to miss. You also need to complete the chef quest before reaching the section in Episode 2 where you can buy Rice & Beans from the local diner.

If you’ve got past that point in the story, you’ll have to wait until you earn NG+ after beating the game. Then you can reload Chapter 2 and finish this tricky quest up.