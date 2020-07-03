Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Pre-Order Guide | Everything You Need To Know

In Deadly Premonition, players take the role of FBI Special Agent, Francis York, who is sent to a small town in hopes of solving a serial murder case. However, as Special Agent York ventures into the town, he finds some supernatural elements that have him in his most bizarre case yet. Now ten years later we got a sequel coming out for the Nintendo Switch. Known as Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise, players will once again get tossed into the shoes of Francis York who is once again taken to a small town which features an unusual murder case. Set in Le Carre, players will speak with the cast of characters that inhabit the area and hopefully solve the murder case with his friend Zach. Little details have released about the game and what footage has released seems quite cryptic just like the first installment.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

Developer: Toyboy Inc.

Publisher: Rising Star Games

Platforms: NS

Release: July 10, 2020

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Standard Edition

Standard Edition pre-order includes…

Physical/Digital Game

Standard Edition Pre-order $49.99 | NS

Deadly Premonition Origins

While there is no particular collector editions of the upcoming sequel to Deadly Premonition, there is a collector’s edition available for Deadly Premonition Origins. This is a remastered edition of the first installment which will work out well if you never played the original game and want the full experience when the sequel hits.

Collector’s Edition includes…

Game

6x Metal Badges

Collector’s Case

2x Postcards

Collector’s Edition $42.90 | NS