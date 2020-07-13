Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Have Three Separate Editions

There is a big fan base for the Microsoft Flight Simulator games. Both pilots to flying enthusiasts enjoy sitting in the pilot seat and navigating a trip safely to their designated destinations. It’s been a good little while since we saw the Microsoft Flight Simulator hit the marketplace with a new installment, but that will soon change. We’re gearing up for the August release of Microsoft Flight Simulator which was developed by Asobo.

This new installment is said to be highly detailed and feature an assortment of airports that were crafted up carefully by hand. It’s also using maps and terrains that will be mimic the real thing, which means in theory you can navigate through the skies using actual landmarks to aid in your direction. Of course, that should make some players pretty interested already in the title, but those that want the full experience may find that they’ll need to spend a bit more money for a premium version of the game.

It turns out that Asobo will have three different editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator. While the base game will be intact, the main differences are the amount of aircraft you’ll have access to and the detailed airports which you’ll be able to see within the world. The standard edition will still have some detailed airports and additional aircraft’s but you’ll be limited to just 30 hand-detailed airports with 20 additional planes.

With that said, the number jumps to 25 extra planes and 35 detailed airports for the $89.99 deluxe edition. Lastly, those that purchase the premium deluxe edition for $119.99, you’ll find that the game will include 30 additional planes and 40 detailed airports. It may be a bit of a price jump from the standard edition, but those that are wanting the full experience may have to shell out the extra bit of money.

Source: IGN