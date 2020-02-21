Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Have Extremely Detailed Real-Life Airports 

The Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise has been around for years and with each new installment, the development team attempts to bring a new level of realism to the game. 2020 will see the return of the franchise and this Microsoft Flight Simulator doesn’t just look gorgeous, it’s going to bring in a high level of detail to the game making it hopefully realistic as possible. One of the ways the studio plans on bringing a new level of realism is through airports.

Airports are also extremely important to the experience and you’ll find that every airport will be featured in the game. Thousands of locations will be marked on the map and you’ll find that each location was detailed manually to ensure that they look like the real location counterpart. Of course, the bigger airports around the world will be a bit more detailed than others. For players that may either fly regularly or would like to see their local airport represented, should be delighted to pick up this upcoming installment.

Everything from the size of the airport, the runway placement to even where the planes are located around the airport was placed by the development studio. For a close look into the airports, you can check out the YouTube video upload embedded above.

As of right now, there is no release date attached to the 2020 release of Microsoft Flight Simulator so we don’t know just when we can specifically get our hands on a copy of the game. With that said, we do know that the game will be coming to the PC and Xbox One platforms.

Source: YouTube