Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood – How To Farm For Endless Anointed Legendary Gear | Riding To Ruin Rewards Guide

Farming for Legendaries is just one long grind in Borderlands 3. You’ll need to reach max level, then bump up the difficulty to Mayhem 1-10 just to fight bosses over and over again. If you’re looking for an easier way to get tons of Anointed Legendaries from respawning chests instead of fighting bosses, there’s a way to do that in the new Bounty of Blood DLC.

There really isn’t another convenient spot to farm mission reward chests on console, so that makes this spot something special. You’ll also want to act fast before Gearbox patches this handy farming spot out. Personally, I don’t plan on leaning into this exploit too hard; but it’s always fun to collect a few legendary weapons and move on. Here’s how to get four for every loading screen.

To farm four guaranteed Legendary guns per run, you’ll need to reach the Riding To Ruin mission in the Bounty of Blood DLC. That’s the final story mission — after completing it, you’ll be able to unlock the Bank in Vestige and loot the chests there.

You’ll get four Legendary weapons per run, every single time. But, you have to be very careful not to complete the mission. Here’s the breakdown.

Reach the ‘ Riding To Ruin ‘ mission and unlock the final objective — collect your bounty.

‘ mission and unlock the final objective — collect your bounty. Go to the Bank in Vestige and open all the chests. You’ll get four legendary weapons every time.

every time. Make sure you don’t pick up everything — don’t shoot the money boxes that glow red !

! That way, you won’t complete the objective! Don’t break everything, then you can quit and exit.

Reload, and the chests will respawn.

You can farm this quest to earn tons of easy Legendary weapons. If you’re lucky, you can also get the Dakota Shotgun for your troubles. This method was shared by u/Fakie420 on Reddit, and we tested to make sure it still works.