Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How To Uncover Your Secret Beach & What It’s For

Every island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a ‘secret beach’ on the northern shore, and it can be super easy to miss. You won’t even be able to access it until you have the ladder, and then it isn’t even clear what this little area is for. As of the Earth Day Update, there’s a new use for this chunk of beachfront property — Redd’s shop!

That’s right, Redd the travelling art dealer is back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but he won’t just spawn for anyone. You’ll need to check daily, as he appears at random times — and you won’t be able to enter his shop on the very first visit. Redd (and his beach) are enigmatic characters, so let’s break down everything you need to know.

The secret beach is always located on the northern shore of your island. If you run along the tall cliffs at the back, you’ll be able to see a small sliver of sandy ground. This beach is where Redd’s Treasure Shop will randomly appear once per month.

To reach the beach for the first time, you’ll need the ladder. Later, you’ll be able to make a more convenient entrance to the secret beach using the Nookphone Terraforming Tool.

How To Get The Ladder: The ladder is a DIY item you can craft after building the shop, and inviting three villagers to move to your island from Mystery Islands. While constructing new houses, Tom Nook will give you the ladder recipe.

How To Get The Island Designer: The terraforming tool is a reward for building the permanent Resident Services building, then upgrading to a 3-Star Island. At 3-Stars, K.K. Slider will show up for concert. Talk to Tom Nook outside your house to get the app.

The ladder is required to access the secret beach at first, but if you have the Island Designer app, you can make an easier path to reach the beach! So, let’s talk about Redd.

Redd’s Treasure Trawler

NOTE: Redd will only appear if you’ve downloaded the 1.2.0 Earth Day update.

Redd is an untrustworthy fox that will appear once per month. The first time he appears, he’ll walk around your island. Talk to him, and he’ll invite you to his ship — the next time he appears, you’ll be able to enter and pick through his random selection of art pieces. You can only enter his ship / shop when he’s not wandering around your island.

Some (or all) of Redd’s inventory are forgeries. Look at each one carefully before purchasing — fakes are still fun, but I love having the authentic art. He sees four paintings and two sculptures at high prices, so study it closely. You can always look up the real thing, or check out our forgery guide.