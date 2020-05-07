PlayStation Details the Top Downloads of the Month for April 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Takes Number One Spot

/ Updates / , , , , , , /

The PlayStation Blog has a trend of detailing the top downloads of the month for their platforms, and like usual, they have detailed April 2020’s top downloaded games.

April was a big month for this year, but the biggest game to release in the month was no doubt Square Enix’s remake title — Final Fantasy 7. And as you can expect, Final Fantasy 7 Remake made the number one spot! Following shortly after it was CoD: Modern Warfare and NBA 2K20. We also see Resident Evil 3 Remake in the top ten downloads, which was another excellent remake title.

The list of top downloads range from PS4 games, PS VR Games, Free-to-Play Games, and DLC expansions. If you interested in seeing what ranked the highest in each category, make sure to check out the detailed list down below!

Check out the full list of top downloaded games on PlayStation platforms for the month of April, 2020 down below:

PS4 Games
1Final Fantasy VII Remake
2Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
3NBA 2K20
4Grand Theft Auto V
5Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
6Resident Evil 3
7Minecraft
8EA Sports FIFA 20
9Monopoly Plus
10Marvel’s Spider-Man
11Madden NFL 20
12Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
13Uno
14Predator: Hunting Grounds
15MLB The Show 20
16Red Dead Redemption 2
17Need for Speed Heat
18Rocket League
19God of War
20Kingdom Hearts III
PS VR Games
1Beat Saber
2Creed Rise to Glory
3Job Simulator
4Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
5Arizona Sunshine
6Superhot VR
7Vacation Simulator
8Drunkn Bar Fight
9Astro Bot Rescue Mission
10The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Free-to-Play Games
1Call of Duty: Warzone
2Fortnite
3Apex Legends
4Destiny 2
5Brawlhalla
6Dauntless
73on3 FreeStyle
8Warframe
9Paladins
10Warface
DLC and Expansions
1Fortnite – The Iris Pack
2GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
3Fortnite – Bassassin Challenge Pack
4Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps
5Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
6Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Atlanta FaZe Pack
7Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery
8Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
9Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Season Pass
10Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao Kahn

In related news, Sony has announced and detailed their latest sale, which is titled The Hidden Gem Sale.

The Hidden Game Sale is quite massive spanning cross multiple genres, gameplay styles, and replayability factors. Sony has been doing a pretty great job when it comes to frequently updating their sales ever since the global pandemic starting to force more people to stay home and safe. If you’re in need for some new game’s I suggest checking out the detailed sale right here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was the top download of the month for PlayStation in April 2020, but does that mean you picked up the game? If not, which games did you download throughout the month? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Store