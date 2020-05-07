PlayStation Details the Top Downloads of the Month for April 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Takes Number One Spot

The PlayStation Blog has a trend of detailing the top downloads of the month for their platforms, and like usual, they have detailed April 2020’s top downloaded games.

April was a big month for this year, but the biggest game to release in the month was no doubt Square Enix’s remake title — Final Fantasy 7. And as you can expect, Final Fantasy 7 Remake made the number one spot! Following shortly after it was CoD: Modern Warfare and NBA 2K20. We also see Resident Evil 3 Remake in the top ten downloads, which was another excellent remake title.

The list of top downloads range from PS4 games, PS VR Games, Free-to-Play Games, and DLC expansions. If you interested in seeing what ranked the highest in each category, make sure to check out the detailed list down below!

Check out the full list of top downloaded games on PlayStation platforms for the month of April, 2020 down below:

PS4 Games 1 Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 NBA 2K20 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered 6 Resident Evil 3 7 Minecraft 8 EA Sports FIFA 20 9 Monopoly Plus 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man 11 Madden NFL 20 12 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 13 Uno 14 Predator: Hunting Grounds 15 MLB The Show 20 16 Red Dead Redemption 2 17 Need for Speed Heat 18 Rocket League 19 God of War 20 Kingdom Hearts III

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Creed Rise to Glory 3 Job Simulator 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 5 Arizona Sunshine 6 Superhot VR 7 Vacation Simulator 8 Drunkn Bar Fight 9 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 10 The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Free-to-Play Games 1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite 3 Apex Legends 4 Destiny 2 5 Brawlhalla 6 Dauntless 7 3on3 FreeStyle 8 Warframe 9 Paladins 10 Warface

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – The Iris Pack 2 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack 3 Fortnite – Bassassin Challenge Pack 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Atlanta FaZe Pack 7 Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery 8 Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles 9 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Season Pass 10 Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao Kahn

In related news, Sony has announced and detailed their latest sale, which is titled The Hidden Gem Sale.

The Hidden Game Sale is quite massive spanning cross multiple genres, gameplay styles, and replayability factors. Sony has been doing a pretty great job when it comes to frequently updating their sales ever since the global pandemic starting to force more people to stay home and safe. If you’re in need for some new game’s I suggest checking out the detailed sale right here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was the top download of the month for PlayStation in April 2020, but does that mean you picked up the game? If not, which games did you download throughout the month? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Store