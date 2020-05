PlayStation Store Currently Holding Hidden Gem Sale, Full List of Games Detailed

The PlayStation Blog has announced and detailed their latest new sale for the PlayStation Store. Titled the Hidden Gem sale, players will be introduced to smaller titles that you might have missed.

The Hidden Game Sale is quite massive spanning cross multiple genres, gameplay styles, and replayability factors. Sony has been doing a pretty great job when it comes to frequently updating their sales ever since the global pandemic starting to force more people to stay home and safe.

If you’re in need of some new games, this sale is going to be for you, however, don’t wait too long though as it will end in a couple of weeks on May 20th.

The Hidden Gems Sale ends, May 20 8 AM Pacific; Check out the full list of sales down below:

PS4 Games $Price $Original 101 WAYS TO DIE $4.99 $9.99 7TH SECTOR COLLECTOR’S EDITION $17.49 $24.99 8-BIT ARMIES $5.99 $29.99 8-BIT HORDES $5.09 $29.99 8-BIT INVADERS! $3.59 $29.99 911 OPERATOR + SPECIAL RESOURCES $10.79 $17.99 A KNIGHT’S QUEST $12.49 $24.99 ABSOLVER $7.49 $29.99 ABZÛ $9.99 $19.99 ACCIDENTS WILL HAPPEN – DANGEROUS DRIVING CRASH MODE BUNDLE $18.99 $37.99 ADR1FT $4.99 $19.99 ADVENTURE TIME PIRATES OF THE ENCHIRIDION $7.99 $19.99 AEREA $0.59 $19.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL $24.99 $49.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL DELUXE EDITION $29.99 $59.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL PREMIUM EDITION $44.99 $89.99 ALCATRAZ $1.04 $2.99 AMERICAN FUGITIVE $7.99 $19.99 ARISE: A SIMPLE STORY $13.99 $19.99 ARIZONA SUNSHINE $11.99 $39.99 ARIZONA SUNSHINE – DEAD MAN DLC $1.24 $2.49 ARIZONA SUNSHINE – THE DAMNED DLC $2.49 $4.99 ARMIKROG $2.99 $9.99 ASSETTO CORSA $8.99 $29.99 ASSETTO CORSA SEASON PASS $5.99 $19.99 ASSETTO CORSA ULTIMATE EDITION $11.99 $39.99 AT SUNDOWN: SHOTS IN THE DARK $7.99 $19.99 BAD NORTH $8.99 $14.99 BANNER SAGA 1 $4.99 $24.99 BANNER SAGA 2 $4.99 $24.99 BANNER SAGA 3 $12.49 $24.99 BANNER SAGA TRILOGY $19.99 $49.99 BEDLAM: THE GAME BY CHRISTOPHER BROOKMYRE $4.99 $9.99 BEE SIMULATOR $23.99 $39.99 BEHOLDER 2 $8.99 $14.99 BEHOLDER CIVIC DUTY BUNDLE $11.99 $19.99 BEHOLDER COMPLETE EDITION $4.49 $14.99 BLACKSAD : UNDER THE SKIN $24.99 $49.99 BLACKWOOD CROSSING $7.99 $15.99 BLOOD BOWL 2 $4.99 $19.99 BLOOD BOWL 2: LEGENDARY EDITION $7.49 $29.99 BLOODROOTS $13.99 $19.99 BLOODSTAINED: RITUAL OF THE NIGHT $19.99 $39.99 BLOODY ZOMBIES $6.00 $14.99 BOMBER CREW $4.49 $14.99 BOMBER CREW DELUXE EDITION $7.49 $24.99 BOMBER CREW: AMERICAN EDITION $5.99 $19.99 BOUND BY FLAME $3.99 $19.99 BROFORCE $3.74 $14.99 BUCKET KNIGHT $3.24 $4.99 CANDLE: THE POWER OF THE FLAME $3.99 $19.99 CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR $17.99 $29.99 CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR – DLC MEGA PACK $23.09 $38.49 CARDPOCALYPSE $17.49 $24.99 CARDPOCALYPSE MEGA MUTANT EDITION $20.99 $29.99 CHILD OF LIGHT $4.49 $14.99 CHILDREN OF MORTA $14.73 $21.99 CITADEL: FORGED WITH FIRE $23.99 $39.99 CONTROL $29.99 $59.99 CROSSING SOULS $3.74 $14.99 DANDARA: TRIALS OF FEAR EDITION $5.99 $14.99 DANGER ZONE $4.49 $14.99 DANGER ZONE 2 $4.99 $19.99 DANGER ZONE BUNDLE – DANGER ZONE AND DANGER ZONE 2 $16.24 $32.49 DANGEROUS DRIVING $11.99 $29.99 DANGEROUS GOLF $5.99 $19.99 DARKWOOD $7.49 $14.99 DARKWOOD – SPECIAL EDITION $8.99 $17.99 DEAD CELLS: THE BAD SEED BUNDLE $21.59 $26.99 DEAR ESTHER: LANDMARK EDITION $3.49 $9.99 DEFUNCT $0.74 $14.99 DEGREES OF SEPARATION $3.99 $19.99 DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN* $14.99 $24.99 DESTINY 2: SHADOWKEEP* $20.99 $34.99 DESTINY 2: UPGRADE EDITION* $33.49 $49.99 DISNEY CLASSIC GAMES: ALADDIN AND THE LION KING $17.99 $29.99 DOCTOR WHO: THE EDGE OF TIME $14.99 $24.99 DOLLHOUSE $8.99 $29.99 DON’T STARVE MEGA PACK $10.79 $26.99 DON’T STARVE TOGETHER: CONSOLE EDITION $7.49 $14.99 DON’T STARVE: CONSOLE EDITION $3.74 $14.99 DON’T STARVE: CONSOLE EDITION + REIGN OF GIANTS EXPANSION $4.74 $18.99 DREAMWORKS DRAGONS DAWN OF NEW RIDERS $13.99 $39.99 DUCT TAPES ARE FOREVER $1.57 $4.49 ENTER THE GUNGEON $7.49 $14.99 ESCAPE TEAM $1.57 $4.49 ESPIRE 1: VR OPERATIVE $17.99 $29.99 EXTINCTION $7.49 $29.99 EXTINCTION: DELUXE EDITION $9.99 $39.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 $7.99 $19.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – PLATINUM EDITION $10.19 $29.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – PREMIUM EDITION $14.99 $49.99 FLASHBACK $7.49 $24.99 FOR THE KING $9.99 $24.99 FROSTPUNK: CONSOLE EDITION $20.09 $29.99 GET EVEN $7.49 $29.99 GHOSTBUSTERS: THE VIDEO GAME REMASTERED $11.99 $29.99 GONNER $2.99 $9.99 GRIS $8.49 $16.99 GROUNDHOG DAY: LIKE FATHER LIKE SON $9.74 $14.99 GUACAMELEE! 2 $4.99 $19.99 GUACAMELEE! 2 COMPLETE $5.74 $22.99 GUACAMELEE! SUPER TURBO CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION $3.74 $14.99 GUN CLUB VR $12.49 $24.99 GUNS, GORE AND CANNOLI 2 $6.49 $12.99 HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3 MONSTERS OVERBOARD $6.99 $19.99 HOTLINE MIAMI $2.49 $9.99 HOTLINE MIAMI 2: WRONG NUMBER $3.74 $14.99 HUNTING SIMULATOR $9.99 $39.99 ICE AGE SCRAT’S NUTTY ADVENTURE! $26.79 $39.99 IMPACT WINTER $4.99 $19.99 INDIVISIBLE $23.99 $39.99 INSTANT INDIE COLLECTION: VOL. 1 $3.44 $22.99 INSTANT INDIE COLLECTION: VOL. 2 $3.74 $24.99 INSTANT INDIE COLLECTION: VOL. 3 $3.74 $24.99 INSTANT INDIE COLLECTION: VOL. 4 $4.49 $29.99 INSTANT INDIE COLLECTION: VOL. 5 $4.34 $28.99 IT’S QUIZ TIME $11.99 $19.99 JOURNEY TO THE SAVAGE PLANET $17.99 $29.99 JUMANJI: THE VIDEO GAME $26.79 $39.99 KINGDOM TWO CROWNS $14.99 $19.99 KINGDOM: NEW LANDS $3.74 $14.99 KNIGHTS AND BIKES $14.99 $19.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS $3.99 $19.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS SEASON PASS $1.49 $9.99 LARA CROFT GO $1.99 $9.99 LAST DAY OF JUNE $5.99 $19.99 LAYERS OF FEAR $5.99 $19.99 LAYERS OF FEAR + OBSERVER_ BUNDLE $11.99 $39.99 LAYERS OF FEAR: MASTERPIECE EDITION $8.04 $22.99 LET THEM COME $3.99 $7.99 LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $3.99 $19.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM COMPLETE SEASON $3.39 $16.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE EDITION $4.99 $24.99 LITTLE NIGHTMARES $4.99 $19.99 LITTLE NIGHTMARES COMPLETE EDITION $7.49 $29.99 LITTLE NIGHTMARES SECRETS OF THE MAW EXPANSION PASS $4.99 $9.99 LOVERS IN A DANGEROUS SPACETIME $5.99 $14.99 MAGICKA 2 $3.74 $14.99 MAGICKA 2: SPECIAL EDITION $4.99 $19.99 MANUAL SAMUEL $3.99 $9.99 MARK OF THE NINJA: REMASTERED $9.99 $19.99 MELBITS WORLD $8.99 $14.99 MINIT $4.99 $9.99 MONSTER BOY AND THE CURSED KINGDOM $17.99 $39.99 MORDHEIM: CITY OF THE DAMNED $8.99 $29.99 MORDHEIM: CITY OF THE DAMNED – COMPLETE EDITION $11.99 $39.99 MOSAIC $13.99 $19.99 MOSAIC 1% EDITION $17.49 $24.99 MOTHER RUSSIA BLEEDS $3.74 $14.99 MUTANT YEAR ZERO: ROAD TO EDEN $17.49 $34.99 MY TIME AT PORTIA – HOUSEWARMING GIFT SET $1.19 $2.99 NARCOS: RISE OF THE CARTELS $17.99 $29.99 NEVEROUT $2.39 $7.99 NIDHOGG $3.74 $14.99 NIDHOGG 2 $3.74 $14.99 NINJIN: CLASH OF CARROTS $2.49 $9.99 OBSERVATION $12.49 $24.99 OBSERVER $8.99 $29.99 OCTODAD: DADLIEST CATCH $3.74 $14.99 OUTCAST – SECOND CONTACT $5.99 $39.99 OUTWARD $17.99 $39.99 OVERCOOKED! + OVERCOOKED! 2 $17.49 $34.99 OVERCOOKED! 2 – CAMPFIRE COOK OFF $4.01 $5.99 OVERCOOKED! 2 – CARNIVAL OF CHAOS $4.01 $5.99 OVERCOOKED! 2 – NIGHT OF THE HANGRY HORDE $6.69 $9.99 OVERCOOKED! 2 – SEASON PASS $12.99 $19.99 OVERCOOKED! 2 – SURF ‘N’ TURF $4.01 $5.99 OVERCOOKED! 2 – TOO MANY COOKS PACK $2.00 $2.99 OVERPASS DELUXE EDITION $10.49 $69.99 OVERRIDE: MECH CITY BRAWL – SUPER CHARGED MEGA EDITION $9.99 $39.99 PATHOLOGIC 2 $24.49 $34.99 PAW PATROL IS ON A ROLL! $19.99 $39.99 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION $4.99 $19.99 PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION $7.49 $29.99 PERFECT $5.00 $9.99 PILLARS OF ETERNITY II: DEADFIRE – ULTIMATE EDITION $38.99 $59.99 PORTAL KNIGHTS $7.99 $19.99 POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID $9.99 $19.99 POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID – COLLECTOR’S EDITION $19.99 $39.99 PRO FISHING SIMULATOR $19.99 $39.99 PUMPED BMX + $3.49 $9.99 RACE WITH RYAN $26.79 $39.99 RAD $9.99 $19.99 REAL FARM $0.79 $39.99 REGALIA: OF MEN AND MONARCHS – ROYAL EDITION $3.74 $24.99 REGALIA: OF MEN AND MONARCHS – ROYAL EDITION OST COMBO $4.27 $28.49 REUS $0.44 $14.99 RIFTSTAR RAIDERS $4.99 $19.99 RIOT – CIVIL UNREST $3.99 $19.99 RISK OF RAIN 2 $14.99 $29.99 ROAD REDEMPTION $9.99 $19.99 ROMAN RUMBLE IN LAS VEGUM – ASTERIX & OBELIX XXL 2 $24.99 $49.99 RONIN $1.99 $9.99 RUINER $4.99 $19.99 RUSH VR $11.24 $24.99 SEA OF SOLITUDE $9.99 $19.99 SEASONS AFTER FALL $2.49 $9.99 SERIAL CLEANER $5.24 $14.99 SHADOW WARRIOR $7.49 $29.99 SHADOW WARRIOR 2 $9.99 $39.99 SHINESS: THE LIGHTNING KINGDOM $2.49 $9.99 SHINY – A ROBOTIC ADVENTURE $0.29 $14.99 SHOOTY FRUITY $11.00 $19.99 SNIPER ELITE 3 $7.49 $29.99 SOLO: ISLANDS OF THE HEART $4.99 $19.99 SPACE HULK BUNDLE $14.99 $49.99 SPACE HULK: DEATHWING – ENHANCED EDITION $9.99 $39.99 SPACE HULK: TACTICS $7.49 $29.99 SPARKLITE $14.99 $24.99 SPIKE VOLLEYBALL $17.99 $39.99 SPIRIT OF THE NORTH $14.99 $24.99 STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHT II – JEDI OUTCAST $7.49 $9.99 STELLARIS: CONSOLE EDITION $15.99 $39.99 STELLARIS: CONSOLE EDITION – DELUXE EDITION $23.99 $59.99 STIKBOLD! A DODGEBALL ADVENTURE $4.49 $9.99 STRANDED SAILS – EXPLORERS OF THE CURSED ISLANDS $14.99 $24.99 STRANGER THINGS 3: THE GAME $4.99 $19.99 STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $5.99 $19.99 SUBNAUTICA $17.99 $29.99 SUPER STREET: THE GAME $12.49 $24.99 SURF WORLD SERIES $8.99 $14.99 SURVIVING MARS $11.99 $29.99 SURVIVING MARS – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $15.99 $39.99 SURVIVING MARS – FIRST COLONY EDITION $25.99 $64.99 TERRARIA: PS4 EDITION $5.99 $19.99 THE ASSEMBLY $11.99 $29.99 THE BARD’S TALE IV: DIRECTOR’S CUT $13.99 $39.99 THE COUNT LUCANOR $1.79 $14.99 THE ESCAPISTS 2 – BIG TOP BREAKOUT $1.99 $3.99 THE ESCAPISTS 2 – DUNGEONS AND DUCT TAPE $1.99 $3.99 THE ESCAPISTS 2 – THE GLORIOUS REGIME $1.99 $3.99 THE ESCAPISTS 2 – WICKED WARD $1.99 $3.99 THE ESCAPISTS DLC BUNDLE $3.99 $9.99 THE FISHERMAN – FISHING PLANET $23.99 $39.99 THE FLAME IN THE FLOOD: COMPLETE EDITION $4.49 $14.99 THE HONG KONG MASSACRE $8.99 $19.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK $12.49 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 $12.49 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 $14.99 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 4 $14.99 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 5 $17.99 $29.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 6 $19.49 $29.99 THE LITTLE ACRE $3.89 $12.99 THE LONG REACH $1.79 $14.99 THE LOST MORSEL $2.99 $4.99 THE MESSENGER $9.99 $19.99 THE SHADOW WARRIOR COLLECTION $14.99 $59.99 THE SURGE $5.99 $19.99 THE SURGE – AUGMENTED EDITION $8.99 $29.99 THE SWORDS OF DITTO: MORMO’S CURSE $7.49 $14.99 THE TALOS PRINCIPLE: DELUXE EDITION $4.99 $49.99 THE TECHNOMANCER $3.99 $19.99 THRONEBREAKER: THE WITCHER TALES $9.99 $19.99 TITAN SOULS $3.74 $14.99 TOREN $2.49 $9.99 TRINE: ULTIMATE COLLECTION $19.99 $49.99 TRUCK DRIVER $26.79 $39.99 TT ISLE OF MAN – RIDE ON THE EDGE $29.99 $59.99 TWO POINT HOSPITAL $29.99 $39.99 UNBOX: NEWBIE’S ADVENTURE $4.49 $29.99 UNO FLIP! $1.64 $4.99 UNO RAYMAN THEME DLC $0.98 $2.99 UNO JUST DANCE THEME DLC $0.98 $2.99 UNO ULTIMATE EDITION $8.99 $14.99 UNRAVEL YARNY BUNDLE $8.99 $29.99 VAPORUM $9.99 $24.99 WORMS BATTLEGROUNDS ALIEN INVASION $1.49 $4.99 WUPPO $0.99 $19.99 XENON RACER $7.99 $39.99 YAGA $17.49 $24.99 YAGA BAD LUCK BUNDLE $20.99 $29.99 YAKUZA 3 REMASTERED $19.99 $24.99 YAKUZA 4 REMASTERED $19.99 $24.99 YAKUZA 5 REMASTERED $19.99 $24.99 YESTERDAY ORIGINS $7.49 $24.99

*Offer Ends May 13

All games and pricing are for US only and subject to change.

Source: PS Blog