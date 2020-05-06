Fallout 76: 5 Essential Mods

Fallout 76 doesn’t exactly have all the features fans demand from an open-world online game, and if you’re one of those frustrated by the lack of movement — even after a year — on some fan-requested features, we’ve found a few alternate solutions outside of Bethesda. Like previous games in the series, Fallout 76 supports mods. And there are some mods we just can’t live without.

First of all, installing mods is complicated process in Fallout 76. Please make sure to reach the fine print on each of the mods listed below for all the information you need. One of the mods making installation a lot easier, so I highly recommend downloading these in the order they’re listed.

These mods add some incredibly useful features to the game — glowing objects, easy config customization, improved C.A.M.P.s and even text chat. It’s exactly what I’ve been looking for to really round-out the Fallout 76 experience.

#1: Cloudy01’s Fallout 76 Mod Manager

This mod makes installing and sorting your mods much easier — and makes it possible to keep multiple mods activated in Fallout 76. Yes, you’ll really need a mod to make that possible.

#2: Fallout 76 Quick Configuration

A simple mod that makes changing the config file much easier. You can change settings easily — no need to go through your installation files.

#3: Glowing Items / Glowing Map Fragments

Two mods here! These mods allow you to highlight specific types of items while you’re exploring. The items will glow green, making them easier to spot — and easier to grab. If you’re aiming for certain items only in your adventures, these mods are a must.

#4: Camp Modifications Enhancements

If you love building fancy C.A.M.P. grounds, this mod gives you access to more customization options and features. You’ll be able to build clean living spaces instead of dumpy garbage heaps.

#5: Text Chat (Now With Clans)

Here’s a wild mod that adds text chat support. Players will -all- have to get this mod to text chat, but it makes conversation much easier on PC. Sometimes I get sick of voice, this is the perfect fix.

There are tons of other mods to explore on Fallout 76 Nexus. I highly recommend browsing to see if there’s anything else you just can’t live without.