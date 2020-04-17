Fallout 76: Wastelanders – How To Max Faction Rep & Earn The Most Gold Bullion | End Game Guide

There’s a whole new gameplay loop waiting for hungry survivalists in Fallout 76: Wastelanders. To get the best, coolest stuff, you’re going to need to earn a whole bunch of Faction Reputation and Gold Bullion. Both aren’t exactly easy to farm, and they’re tied to daily quests — they’re designed to give you something to do even after you’ve finished the big finale and picked your favorite faction.

But don’t worry. Even after you’ve completed the story, you’ll be able to go back and clean up any content you might’ve missed. You might not be as friendly with one faction or the other, but with enough work (a.k.a. grinding) it’s possible to work your way back up into everyone’s good graces and get the best stuff for everyone.

There are three new Gold Bullion vendors that appear after completing the story, and you can use that Bullion to get expensive blueprints you won’t find anywhere else. You can even purchase Legendary Modules to help you craft randomly generated legendary weapons — so you just might get the best gear in the game if you’re lucky. It’s all expensive, and it all takes time, so here’s a rundown to help you earn the maximum amount of daily Faction Reputation and Gold Bullion.

More Fallout 76 guides:

10 Things You Should Do First | Power Armor Location & More | Beginner’s Guide | How To Gain Levels Fast | Easy XP Farming Method | How To Join The Enclave & Get The Laser Minigun | Faction Guide | PSA: There’s No Penalty For Robbing Everyone In Wastelanders | All Settler & Raider Faction Rewards









The Wastelanders expansion for Fallout 76 introduces two new ‘currencies’ — Gold Bullion and Faction Reputation. Gold Bullion is literally a currency you can earn after completing the final quest. Three new vendors will appear in Vault 76, Crater, and Foundation. The vendor in Vault 76 has the widest selection of goods, and it’s going to take a long time to save up enough Bullion to buy everything these vendors have to offer.

In addition to Gold Bullion, you can also earn faction reputation with the two factions — the Settlers and the Raiders. Depending on your actions in the main story, and in Daily Quests, you can earn more faction rep and unlock faction-specific special rewards. By reaching certain tier thresholds, you’ll get some cool stuff. And yes, it’s possible to reach max reputation with both factions.

With all that out of the way, let’s go into how you can earn the most Faction Reputation and Gold Bullion possible daily.

[SPOILER WARNING: I’m going to discuss end game content below. Be warned!]

How To Get The Most Gold Bullion | Daily Quests

Gold Bullion is a special currency that only unlocks after you’ve completed the main story and finished the Vault Raid. At the end of the raid, you can choose to share the Gold Bullion, or keep it and lose Faction Rep. I recommend keeping all the Gold Bullion — you’ll get 1,000 Gold Bullion for doing this. It’s absolutely worth it. Otherwise, you’ll have to earn Gold Bullion by completing Daily Quests.

Public Events and Daily Quests will now reward you with Treasury Notes . You can exchange Treasury Notes for 10 Gold Bullion at Gold Vending machines in Foundation / Crater. Gold Vending Machines carry 200 Gold Bullion daily . They restock every 20 hours.

. You can exchange Treasury Notes for at Gold Vending machines in Foundation / Crater.

The two faction gold Vendors ( Foundation: Samuel \ Crater: Mortimer) have unique inventories that only unlock once you reach higher Faction Reputation tiers. The third gold Vendor at Vault 76 has the largest inventory.

Samuel Mortimer) have unique inventories that only unlock once you reach higher Faction Reputation tiers.

The Wayward (2nd Floor) now has a Gold Bullion exchange program. Weekly, you can purchase 300 Gold Bullion for 6,000 caps.

And that’s it. Complete Daily Quests, Public Events, and purchase Gold Bullion at the Wayward — Gold Bullion is the hardest resource to grind for. Faction Reputation is much easier.

How To Max Out Faction Reputation | Daily Quests

At the end of both faction stories, you’ll have to choose one of the groups for the final Vault Raid. Depending on which faction you select, you’ll lose Faction Rep for one side and gain Faction Rep for the other. Choose wisely! If you want the maximum amount of Gold Bullion, which I recommend, you’ll lose even more Faction Rep. Don’t worry, you can regain everything you’ve lost through daily quests.

Settlers Faction Rep Quests: Vital Equipment : A daily quest for the Settlers at Foundation. At the end, donate your reward for bonus rep. This is the only dedicated Settlers daily. Photo Opportunity : Given by Davenport, you can give the photos you take to the Settlers for free to earn bonus rep. Randomly, you can find Settlers fighting off mutants / Raiders. Help them and talk to the leader to earn some Faction Rep. This event is rare, so it’s difficult to farm. Because it is a random event, it’s possible to encounter this event multiple times daily.



Raiders Faction Rep Quests: Rocksy’s Raiders : Rocksy at the Crater has two potential daily quests. One sends you to track down a former raider. You can choose to bring him back, or help him get to the Settlers for some Settler Faction Rep . An alternate quest to fix Raider equipment is also possible. Ohio River Adventure : Talk to Bones at the water park and fight off mirelurks to earn Raider rep. After completing this quest, you can turn in mirelurk meat daily for faction rep. Mirelurk Queen meat gives you the most faction rep possible when turned in. Photo Opportunity : You can complete the quest given by Davenport for the raiders for a small amount of faction rep. Like with the Settlers, you can also randomly encounter Raiders defending themselves against monsters, or against Settlers. Help them and talk to their leader for a boost.



Sources: [1], [2]