A “Big” GTA 6 Marketing Rumor And Speculation Just Got Debunked

We don’t have to wait that long for the real thing.

A big piece of GTA 6 marketing speculation just got debunked.

Last week, we reported on GTA 6 Countdown claiming that Rockstar announced GTA Online’s weekly activities for Newswire for the next three weeks.

They claimed that Rockstar was doing this because they were planning a big announcement coming soon. And they believed that the announcement would be at the end of this month.

On the side, both TGG and GameRiot believed that something GTA 6 related would be announced this coming April. But now we know better.

Videotechuk broke the news on Twitter:

This tweet was misinformation: Rockstar has emailed fan pages as usual with the next GTA Online week bonuses

• 2X GTA$ on Document Forgery Sell Missions

• 3X GTA$ and RP on Gerald Contact Missions

• 2X Research Progress from Bunker Research Missions

And the tweet they labeled as misinformation was from GTA 6 Countdown, with the claims we shared above.

It can still be possible that TGG’s and GameRiot’s rumors are true, but GameRoll pointed out that we shouldn’t even have to worry about these rumors anyway. GTA 6’s marketing is an inevitability.