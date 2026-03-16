GameRoll Argues Why GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Don’t Even Matter

But that could mean a lot of leakers could just be getting lucky?

GameRoll has chimed in on the rumors about GTA 6.

We got both TGG and GameRiot claiming that there could be a GTA 6 related announcement this coming April. TGG even says it could be the 3rd trailer.

GameRoll said this on Twitter in response:

A lot of speculation regarding GTA 6 news has been circling today.

But honestly, I think we’re so close to Take-Two’s May earnings call that it doesn’t even really matter that much LMAO

I’m confident that Rockstar will give us something before then regardless. I really think that they’ll want to lock in November 19th before that big call.

So basically, whether Trailer 3 is next week or in eight from now, no matter what the wait is already pretty much over.

The last time Take-Two had an earnings call, the company told its investors they would start marketing this summer. So GameRoll has a point, but that doesn’t mean that Rockstar would not start that marketing early.

So we really could be getting something before March ends. We probably should not expect it 100 % though.