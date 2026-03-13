Rumor: Will GTA 6’s 3rd Trailer Come Out Next Month?

Maybe it turns out to be nothing, but who knows?

Call it a theory, but it sounds like we could be getting GTA 6’s 3rd trailer next month.

TGG shared this speculation on Twitter:

Prediction: GTA 6 Trailer 3 in early April.

Don’t ask me why, but I have a hunch.

If I’m right I’ll tell y’all what gave it away, but it COULD be nothing…

Now, TGG did not drop any hints on what he thought gave it away, but someone else may have let it all out.

GTA 6 Countdown shared their own speculation:

Unusual activity has been detected from Rockstar Games.

In today’s newswire, they covered three weeks of GTA Online bonuses and challenges instead of the usual one, clearing their schedule and leaving a suspicious window open for a potential GTA 6 announcement before April 1st.

As GTA 6 Countdown explained, the latest Rockstar Newswire post covered Community Series activities for the rest of March, until April 1. His theory is that they don’t have anything else to announce for the rest of the month.

But it’s also possible that Rockstar is quietly reducing GTA Online activities so all eyes are ears will be on the trailer, which comes next month.