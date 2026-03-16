Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: GameRiot Also Thinks A GTA 6 Related “Something” Is Coming This April

by

It’s too high to get over, and you’re too low to get under.

We now have an additional voice claiming that there will be a GTA 6 “something” next month.

Before the weekend, we reported on TGG saying that they believed the GTA 6 trailer could be released in early April. He said he had a hunch, which could be based on Rockstar making all the GTA Online announcements for the rest of March all in advance.

But before the weekend ended, GameRiot also chimed in. He said this:

Hearing we might see something GTA 6 related in April

He was also quick to clarify that this was probably not for April 1. To be fair, Rockstar could try to pull a publicity stunt on April Fools’ Day, such as a fake trailer to get some ‘revenge’ on the people leaking information about the game.

Last month, Take-Two told investors that GTA 6’s marketing was scheduled to start this summer. This is the reason we’re taking these claims seriously.

Recent Videos

10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up

10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up
The Best cRPG Ever Made?

The Best cRPG Ever Made?
20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY

20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY
WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE

WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE
10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
Category: Tag: , , , , ,