Rumor: GameRiot Also Thinks A GTA 6 Related “Something” Is Coming This April

It’s too high to get over, and you’re too low to get under.

We now have an additional voice claiming that there will be a GTA 6 “something” next month.

Before the weekend, we reported on TGG saying that they believed the GTA 6 trailer could be released in early April. He said he had a hunch, which could be based on Rockstar making all the GTA Online announcements for the rest of March all in advance.

But before the weekend ended, GameRiot also chimed in. He said this:

Hearing we might see something GTA 6 related in April

He was also quick to clarify that this was probably not for April 1. To be fair, Rockstar could try to pull a publicity stunt on April Fools’ Day, such as a fake trailer to get some ‘revenge’ on the people leaking information about the game.

Last month, Take-Two told investors that GTA 6’s marketing was scheduled to start this summer. This is the reason we’re taking these claims seriously.