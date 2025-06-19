Capcom Spotlight On MonHun Wilds, SF6, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pragmata Coming Before This Month Ends

Capcom has announced they’re squeezing in a Capcom Spotlight event before the end of the month.

As revealed on their website, the event is scheduled on June 26, 2025 3PM PT and will be 40 minutes long. Capcom explicitly promises information for the newest update for Monster Hunter Wilds. Aside from that, they will also feature Street Fighter 6, as well as upcoming titles Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the most successful title in the franchise so far, selling over 10 million units and launching Capcom to its most successful year. However, it’s also in a strange position because of the developers’ decision to make the game considerably more accessible, removing a lot of the friction in its game design. Older fans dislike this change, even if it’s more likely the reason it’s propelled into its mainstream success. We do wonder if Capcom is making tweaks to the game yet again to meet their older and newer players halfway.

Street Fighter 6 has also been a great success for Capcom, selling five million units as of this month. Following the launch of Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, as well as its debut on the Nintendo Switch 2, Capcom has shared a tease for Year 3. We know that Sagat, C. Viper, Alex, and Ingrid will be coming out across 2025 and 2026, but this event is likely where we’ll learn more about each character, and whatever updates Capcom will add to the game.

Capcom shared trailers for Pragmata at the latest State of Play and Resident Evil Requiem in this year’s Summer Games Fest, both at the start of this month. For both these games, Capcom has been mostly sharing hype trailers, with the rest filled out with a lot of rumors. So this show is an opportunity for Capcom to give us a proper preview for both games.

It will be particularly interesting to see how they schedule both games in 2026, as we now know that Grand Theft Auto 6 will also be releasing on the same year. It’s also likely that Capcom will spread each game’s release apart as best as possible, but we wouldn’t discount the company being confident enough to bring Resident Evil Requiem close to Grand Theft Auto 6’s release.

While most of this year’s big June video game presentations were already done over the first two weeks, we can still expect some events to be sporadically revealed, with some carrying over next month, and some closer to Gamescom. Capcom will definitely want to talk up their future plans in what is one of their best years ever, and we’re looking forward to it too.