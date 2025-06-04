Pragmata Is Now Slated For 2026

Well, we’ve been waiting for this one. Pragmata is a game that Capcom shared with fans worldwide for several years now. Unfortunately, it’s been a game that the studio has yet to get through the finish line. After the initial reveal in 2020, the game has since been delayed and pushed back. Today, we got a new look at the title through a trailer drop from Sony’s PlayStation State of Play.

If you didn’t catch the PlayStation State of Play event today, then you would have missed out on Capcom’s latest showcase for Pragmata. Again, it’s still very much a mystery as to what we’re dealing with here right now. However, it does appear that we’re getting a futuristic experience set in what looks like outer space. We’re also getting a sidekick AI droid taking the form of a little girl. So, where exactly this game will be taking us is anyone’s guess.

Regardless, it appears that the gameplay will feature a blend of action-packed combat and strategic elements throughout the campaign. But we’ll have to sit by and wait for the developers at Capcom to showcase more about the combat and mechanics. What might be of interest here is that it has been reported in the past that new young developers are handling the development of this title at Capcom, so ultimately, we might get some fresh new gameplay mechanics and perspectives.

The big takeaway from this latest trailer is that the game is now slated to launch sometime in 2026. Again, whether the developers behind Pragmata manage to complete the game and release it before 2026 wraps is anyone’s guess. But at the very least, we know the game is still in the works, and hopefully, we’ll see some more of it before we close out 2025. Again, if you did miss out on the State of Play event, you can find the latest trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.